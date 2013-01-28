Sir Richard Branson to Keynote Inc.'s 2013 GROWCO

New York City, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine is thrilled to announce Sir Richard Branson will deliver the opening keynote at the Grow Your Company Conference (GROWCO)Wednesday, April 11 in New Orleans. Sir Richard, founder of the Virgin Group, will address the risks and rewards of chasing big ideas, share his business strategies, and open up about his impressive entrepreneurial journey. The editor of Inc., Eric Schurenberg, will conduct the exclusive one-on-one interview.

One of the world's greatest business-building visionaries, Sir Richard built Virgin Group, Ltd., to include over 400 companies, including airlines, railways, financial services, hotels, and mobile services. Now, the über-entrepreneur is working his way through a to-do list that includes ferrying people into space (Virgin Galactic), tackling some of the world's toughest humanitarian issues (The Elders), and helping businesses figure out how to equally prioritize people, planet and profits (Carbon War Room, B Team).



"With GROWCO now in its sixteenth year, we are extremely honored to have Sir Richard Branson join us in New Orleans," said Bob LaPointe, president of Inc. "The timing is perfect as small business owners and entrepreneurs are now, more than ever, seeking new insights and ideas on how to move their businesses forward."

GROWCO, Inc. magazine's Grow Your Company Conference, is the leading business forum of its kind. Focused exclusively on growth strategies, the three-day event includes an unprecedented line-up of business experts, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities.

Other keynote speakers at this year's event include John Mackey, the co-founder and co-CEO of Whole Foods Market; and Lisa Price, the founder and president of the top beauty products line Carol's Daughter.

Visit growco.inc.com for the latest updates and to register for GROWCO, April 10-12 in New Orleans. Follow the event on Twitter using the hashtag #growco.

About Inc.

Founded in 1979, Inc.is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing privately-held companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2 million in 2010 to over 6 million today. For more information, visit inc.com.

About the Grow Your Company Conference (GROWCO)

The 16th annual Inc. magazine's Grow Your Company Conference (GROWCO) brings together nearly 600 of the nation's brightest, most innovative entrepreneurs and business owners who want to achieve sizable growth within their organization. From emerging trends to best practices, the event's agenda offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and unique networking opportunities to help advance companies. For more information, visit growco.inc.com.

