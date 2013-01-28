Avis Campaign Named Magazine Advertisement of the Year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of its experiential iPad campaign in The Economist, Avis Car Rental won "Magazine Advertisement of the Year" at the 2012 Digital Magazine Awards. Celebrating the best magazines, individuals and advertisers from the digital publishing industry, the international awards honored Avis for bringing to life the idea of "It's Your Space" through a series of highly interactive scenarios.

"Busy professionals are always on the go and as such, they rely on their mobile devices to stay connected," said Jeannine Haas, chief marketing officer of Avis Budget Group. "Our digital 'It's Your Space' campaign reinforced the customer experience in an engaging way and delivered it to our target audience in the publications they read and on the devices they've come to rely on."

The judges lauded the Avis campaign as: "A great concept that is innovative, interactive and by getting the reader to shake the iPad means that the dwell time is increased. This is where the future of digital adverts is heading."

Avis is committed to putting the customer first as a means to drive loyalty and profitable growth. In 2012, the Company launched a mobile application for devices running on Google's Android mobile platform, making Avis the first in the industry to have applications on all four major mobile platforms (Android, BlackBerry, iPhone and Windows Phone). For more information, visit www.avis.com.

"The increased investment in our brand marketing spend, particularly in digital, is one of the key elements in our ongoing global strategic plan," said Ms. Haas. "This honor demonstrates that we are clearly executing against this strategy, which is very gratifying."

About Avis

Avis Car Rental operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,200 locations in more than 165 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world. For more information, visit www.avis.com.

