Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Local Manufacturer at 104th Annual Meeting

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted its104th Annual Meeting on Thursday, January 24th of this year. In front of an audience of over 500 people; a select few Chamber members were presented with a myriad of awards including the Ambassador of the Year, Brick, Entrepreneurial Vision, Athena and Small Business Person of the Year. EverLast® was honored with the prestigious Brick Award. The event began with the awards presentation in the auditorium followed by a Gala reception in the newly renovated Robert Snyder Dining Commons.

The Brick award honors the owner of a building who has substantially upgraded the physical façade and facilities by improving the interior and/or exterior of an existing building within the last three years, or honors the owner of a new build that has occurred in the last three years. The owner must be a Chamber member. "We are honored to award EverLast® for the work they have done by not only creating a building that is beautiful and "green", but for investing in the Jackson Community through their time, energy and money," said Mindy Bradish-Orta, President of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

The 72,000 sq. ft. building completed in April of 2010 allowed EverLast® to begin manufacturing a variety of energy-efficient induction light fixtures. "The building is a huge statement because it practices the energy efficiency that the brand preaches by having so many "green" features," commented Michael Nevins, CEO of EverLast® Lighting. Several of the building's "green" features include: geothermal heating and cooling; solar/wind powered hybrid parking lot lighting; recycled energy-efficient window glass; bamboo walls; pervious concrete that absorbs rainwater and filters it back through the watershed; daylighting controls; and solar tracking skylights that track the sun throughout the day to capture more of the suns usable light by reflecting light that would be otherwise lost when the sun is low in the horizon.

In addition, the building was built on a Brownfield Redevelopment site which is unique and also rare because Brownfield sites are abandoned or underused industrial and commercial facilities available for re-use. As a result, Michael Nevins received a business growth loan from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in support of the construction of the building.

In regards to business growth, the building has allowed EverLast® the room to create more than 30 jobs in the past two years. The facility qualifies as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) building. LEED is a green-building rating system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2000.

The previous EverLast® manufacturing facility was converted to a fabrication plant to manufacture fixture components.

About EverLast® Lighting: EverLast® Lighting, Inc. is a sister company of Full Spectrum Solutions, Inc. and has quickly grown into the leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting solutions for roadway, parking structure, facility and area lighting applications. For additional product information, visit www.everlastlight.com, call 888-383-7578 or send an email to info@everlastlight.com.

For press inquiries, contact Kyle Leighton at 517-783-3800 ext.231 or email at kyle@everlastlight.com.

