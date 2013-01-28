DentalXChange Names Bill Dachelet as Operations Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentalXChange (DXC), an Irvine, Calif. based technology company that specializes in providing online solutions to connect dentists, patients, and insurance companies, is proud to announce a key addition to its executive leadership team with the naming of Bill Dachelet as Operations Manager. Dachelet will head up the day-to-day activities of the organization's Sales, Support, Client Retention, and VIP Support Departments through interaction with the respective department managers.

"Our goal at DentalXChange is to provide high-quality, affordable, EDI products along with superior customer service to help our clients run an efficient, profitable dental practice," said Scott Wellwood, President of DentalXChange. "A key component of our success is attracting talented, experienced team members such as Bill to help achieve this goal."

Dachelet comes to DentalXChange from National Electronic Attachment, Inc. (NEA) where as Vice President of Technical Operations, he headed up Project Management, Software Design, Payer and Vendor Operations as well as a myriad of other responsibilities. He was fundamentally involved with the transition of NEA's dental products to the similarly related medical field and helped form Medical Electronic Attachment. Prior to that, Dachelet was Manager of Support for NEA and helped design and develop the company's software, created a customer-centric support team and helped shape policies and procedures.

"With Bill Dachelet's extensive background in the dental EDI industry, we feel his addition will add to our clients' overall experience and add to the ongoing success of DentalXChange," Wellwood went on to say. "We are very excited to have him onboard."

"I'm thrilled to work for a company like DentalXChange and help patients, providers and payers improve healthcare through simplicity, efficiency, and innovative products!" said Dachelet.

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has earned industry-wide acclaim and recognition for pioneering the web-based dental EDI solutions industry. Today, it has grown to support a current client base of over 12,000 dental healthcare offices. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, DentalXChange accounts for more than $4 billion in dental claims annually. Through its own clearinghouse and secure web portals, the company processes nearly 20 million EDI transactions, consisting of more than 15 million dental claims annually.

