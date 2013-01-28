IGA Retailers Launching JDRF Campaign in Local Stores

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of 137 IGA retailers serving communities in the western United States today announced that they have partnered with JDRF, the leading global charitable supporter of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research working to discover, develop and deliver advances that cure, better treat and prevent T1D. The IGA retailers are kicking off their new relationship with JDRF with an education and "paper sneakers" sales campaign that runs from Wednesday, Feb. 6 through Tuesday, March 26, 2013 in their local independent grocery stores.

Colorful JDRF paper sneakers will be sold for $1 at the stores' check stands that shoppers can sign and have posted for others to see. As the numbers of sneakers hanging in the stores grow and shoppers learn more about T1D, the retailers believe their grassroots efforts can make a significant impact in the lives of those dealing with this serious disease. All funds raised at the stores through the campaign will go directly to each store's local community chapter of JDRF.

Mike Trask, Owner, Granite Falls IGA Market Fresh, Granite Falls, WA, explained, "Supporting causes that help people in our local communities live healthier and better lives is a very important part of our IGA culture. Our partnership with JDRF and the upcoming sneaker sales campaign ties nicely with IGA's annual 'Hometown Healthy Challenge,' and we look forward to building on the campaign's success each year through the generosity and support of our local shoppers."

"We're thrilled and enormously thankful to all IGA retailers and their customers who participate in this important campaign," states Larry Meisner, JDRF's California Regional Director. "For those 3,000,000 individuals currently living with T1D and the 30,000 children and adults who will be diagnosed each year with this life altering autoimmune disease, corporate and community support on the scale of what IGA is implementing makes a measurable difference in the advancement of life saving research."

About IGA

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) is the world's largest group of independent grocers with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $29 billion per year. The Alliance includes more than 5,000 Hometown Proud Supermarkets worldwide, supported by 36 distribution companies and more than 50 major manufacturers, vendors and suppliers known as IGA's Red Oval Family partners. IGA has operations in 46 of the United States and more than 30 countries, commonwealths and territories.

The IGA logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=13091

The IGA West logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=13092

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Driven by passionate, grassroots volunteers connected to children, adolescents, and adults with this disease, JDRF is now the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. The goal of JDRF research is to improve the lives of all people affected by T1D by accelerating progress on the most promising opportunities for curing, better treating, and preventing T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners who share this goal.

Since its founding in 1970, JDRF has awarded more than $1.7 billion to diabetes research. Past JDRF efforts have helped to significantly advance the care of people with this disease, and have expanded the critical scientific understanding of T1D. JDRF will not rest until T1D is fully conquered. More than 80 percent of JDRF's expenditures directly support research and research-related education.

CONTACT: Doug Walter, (503) 833-1296 dwalter@unifiedgrocers.com