R. Rex Parris Joins Voting Rights Lawsuit Against Palmdale

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney R. Rex Parris has associated with Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman of Shenkman & Hughes as trial counsel in the case against the City of Palmdale filed under the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). The case seeks to put an end to Palmdale's at-large system of electing its City Council members in favor of geographic council districts. Mr. Parris, along with Alexander R. Wheeler, also of the R. Rex Parris Law Firm, are pleased to join Mr. Shenkman, who has litigated the case since it was filed in April of 2012.

The plaintiff in the case, Juan Jauregui, alleges that the imposition of the City of Palmdale's at-large method of election has resulted in vote dilution for Latino and African American residents, and has denied them effective political participation in elections to the Palmdale City Council. The complaint, which was filed in April 2012, alleges that Palmdale's at-large method of electing members to its City Council prevents Latino and African American residents from electing candidates of their choice or influencing the outcome of Palmdale's City Council elections. Recognizing that the sort of at-large elections employed by the City of Palmdale for electing its City Council often prevent racial minorities from meaningfully participating in the political process, the California Legislature enacted the CVRA in 2002 to combat this disenfranchising impact. Despite having had more than a decade since enactment of the CVRA, Palmdale still has not comported its elections with this important State law intended to protect the interests of all California citizens.

"The effects of the City of Palmdale's at-large method of election are apparent and compelling. Despite a Latino population of approximately 54.4% and an African American population of 14.8% in the City of Palmdale, only one Latino and not a single African American has ever been elected to Palmdale's City Council. Consistently, the candidates of choice of Latino and African American voters have been defeated because they fail to draw support from Palmdale's politically cohesive White voters. The current absence of any Latinos or African Americans on the Palmdale City Council reveals a lack of access to the political process," said attorney R. Rex Parris who is also the Mayor for the neighboring City of Lancaster.

The lawsuit claims that the at-large method of' election violates the CVRA and seeks to enjoin the City of Palmdale' s continued abridgment of Latino and African American voting rights. Plaintiff seeks a declaration from the Court that the at-large method of' election currently used by the City of Palmdale violates the CVRA. The Plaintiff is seeking injunctive relief enjoining the City of Palmdale from further imposing or applying its current at-large method of election.

The case is Juan Jauregui v. City of Palmdale, Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles Case Number: BC483039. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 19, 2013 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 68. A trial date has been set for May 5, 2013.

About The R. Rex Parris Law Firm

For over 25 years, R. Rex Parris has devoted his practice to protecting the rights of injured people and aggrieved workers. Rex and his dedicated team provide thorough, high-quality representation with integrity and compassion. From motor vehicle crashes to class actions and defective products, these lawyers fight aggressively against corporate defense attorneys and insurance companies to ensure their clients get the compensation they deserve. For more information please visit rrexparris.com.

About Shenkman & Hughes

Since founding the law firm of Shenkman & Hughes in 2011, Kevin Shenkman has represented employees, consumers and minority voters, who ordinarily would not have access to quality legal representation to vindicate their rights. In the more than ten years prior to founding Shenkman & Hughes, Kevin, a Columbia Law School alumnus, represented clients in some of the largest and most noteworthy patent, copyright and antitrust lawsuits. For more information, please visit www.shenkmanhughes.com.

CONTACT: Dante Hickles (661) 949-2595 or dhickles@rrexparris.com Eric W. Rose (805) 624-0572 or eric@englanderpr.com