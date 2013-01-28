Raymond B. Ostroski Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as General Counsel

EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) SHEN announces that Raymond B. Ostroski has joined the Company as General Counsel, Vice President-Legal. In this position, Mr. Ostroski will serve as the Chief Legal Officer of the Shentel organization.

Mr. Ostroski has 30 years of legal experience, primarily as General Counsel for telecommunication service companies. He previously served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of One Communications Corp; Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Commonwealth Telephone Enterprises, Inc.; and, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of C-TEC Corporation and RCN Corporation.

"We are pleased that Ray has joined Shentel. His wealth of legal experience as general counsel, along with his knowledge of our industry, will be a tremendous asset for our organization as we continue to build on our successful growth" said Christopher E. French, President of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. "As General Counsel, he will have primary responsibility for all legal and regulatory matters for the Shentel organization."

Mr. Ostroski holds a JD degree from Temple University Law School and a BA degree from the Wilkes University.

