Harsco Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

CAMP HILL, Pa., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Harsco Corporation HSC has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2050 per share, or $0.82 per share on an annualized basis, payable May 15, 2013 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2013.

The action marks the Company's 252nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend to shareholders and continues the Company's long-standing series of reliable dividend payments every year since 1939.

Harsco Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving major industries that are fundamental to worldwide economic and infrastructure development, including steel and metals production, construction, railways and energy. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index and the Russell 1000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

