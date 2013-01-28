Clear Capital(R) Named Master Distributor of Freddie Mac Home Value Explorer and Home Value Calibrator

TRUCKEE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Capital® (www.clearcapital.com), the premium provider of data, collateral risk assessment, and real estate asset valuation and analytics, has been added as a distributor of Freddie Mac Home Value Explorer (HVE) and Home Value Calibrator (Calibrator). Based in McLean, Virginia, Freddie Mac FMCC is one of the nation's largest investors in residential mortgages.

In 1997, Freddie Mac first offered the robust data in HVE and Calibrator to a broader audience through approved distributors. Distributors applied and were selected based on their reach of end users. Clear Capital has been added as the newest distributor of Freddie Mac HVE and Calibrator tools. Clear Capital's broad customer reach and solid track record working with Freddie Mac's Servicing and REO Divisions were key in making this decision.

The Freddie Mac HVE and Calibrator tools have long been regarded as among the most accurate, highest quality automated valuation models (AVMs) available. This quality is a direct reflection of the volume of home loans and unique data available only to Freddie Mac. Both tools have outstanding reputations in the mortgage finance industry. These highly used tools boast over 20 years of proprietary, historical property data, and over 20 years of practical use and testing.

"We are excited about the opportunity to help our clients benefit from Freddie Mac's HVE AVM," says Kevin Marshall, President of Clear Capital. "We are confident that Clear Capital's service levels, technology, and history of partnership with our clients combined with the years of validation of HVE will enable our clients to more easily incorporate it into their valuation decisions. It's a great AVM, and we can make it easier for people to order and use it."

The leader in the collateral valuation space, Clear Capital's products offer tailored solutions for its customers' challenges and needs. "Our customers consider us an extension of their on-site teams," says Marshall. "We work hard to identify the right product, not an off-the-shelf solution. As an independent provider of a range of AVMs, we objectively recommend the optimal solution to our customers. This judicious approach appeals to Freddie Mac."

"In addition to our premium line of products, we stake our reputation on our exceptional customer service," says Marshall. "We treat our customers, vendors, and one another with the same level of respect. This is a very important step in accomplishing shared goals."

HVE is an AVM that delivers a confidence value and a forecast standard deviation. It generates a property value within seconds, has extensive coverage, encompasses several models, and is one of the most precise AVMs available with industry high hit rates. HVE gives Clear Capital customers access to arguably the most healthy database of property records. The benefits of this tool are diverse: as a standalone AVM, a rule set in our ClearQC™ product, or coupled with our Property Condition Inspection for compliance with IAG Guidelines.

Calibrator is a quality control tool that delivers a score to help identify loans with potentially inflated collateral valuations. The Calibrator helps Clear Capital customers identify outlier loans needing further evaluation, prioritizing workflow, and as a quality control measurement. Like HVE, Calibrator results can be incorporated as a rule in Clear Capital's automated quality assurance service, ClearQC.

Clear Capital only brings to market products that offer meaningful solutions for its customers. The company is pleased to provide its customers with one of the highest rated and reputed AVMs in the country. To understand how the Freddie Mac HVE or Calibrator can help you make precise, impartial decisions quickly, please contact Clear Capital at 530.550.2525.

About Clear Capital

