PowerStream Offering Financial Incentives to Builders and Renovators

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home builders and renovators working in PowerStream's service territory, and looking to provide their customers with more value and benefits by adding energy-efficient features into their construction projects, can now do so at less cost.

The NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM is designed to encourage home builders and renovators to construct energy-efficient homes in Ontario by incorporating energy-efficiency into their construction or any extensive renovation. The initiative provides financial Incentives to home builders and renovators for the installation of energy-efficient measures in the home. Incentives are available for:

Incorporating energy-efficient measures like energy-efficient light fixtures, lighting control products (timers, motion sensors, dimmer switches) or high-efficiency HVAC.

New homes being built to EnerGuide 83 ($500 per home) or EnerGuide 85 ($1,000 per home).

Custom built homes where the incentive is based on energy savings that can be up to 50% of the total project cost.

Home builders and renovators can choose to implement prescriptive, performance-based or custom measures, or a combination of all three. Home owners, who are managing their own extensive renovation and can provide proof of purchase for any equipment that is eligible for an incentive, can also apply for the three different streams in the initiative.

A streamlined application process makes it simple to participate in the program and take advantage of the incentives. More information on the program is available at PowerStream's saveONenergy website.

QUOTE

"This program provides tremendous benefit to home constructors, their customers and our communities" said Frank Scarpitti, PowerStream Board Chair and the Mayor of the City of Markham. "It will help to further transform the home construction market so that new homes now being built in our communities, as well as older homes undergoing major construction, are able to meet the energy-efficiency needs of today and anticipate what may be required tomorrow."

BACKGROUND

A 2009 EnerQuality survey of recent home buyers found that almost nine in 10 (88 percent) buyers rated energy-efficiency as important to their purchase decision; however, just 49 percent of buyers reported that they were offered energy-efficient features by their builder. When offered by the builder, the proportion who purchased energy-efficient features has continued to increase (70 percent in 2009).

The NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM is being offered by PowerStream through funding from the Ontario Power Authority's saveONenergy initiative.

ABOUT POWERSTREAM

PowerStream is a community-owned energy solutions company providing power and related services to more than 355,000 customers residing or owning a business in communities located immediately north of Toronto and in Central Ontario. It is jointly owned by the municipalities of Barrie, Markham and Vaughan.

The Powerstream logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=16713

LET'S CONNECT!

eStream – Blog.PowerStream.ca

Facebook – PowerStreamPage

Twitter – @PowerStreamNews

YouTube – PowerStreamTV

LinkedIn – PowerStreamInc



CATEGORIES – Conservation, Community

KEYWORDS – Conservation, Home, Builders, saveONenergy

CONTACT: John Olthuis, Corporate Communications Media Line (24/7): 905-532-4400 Email: News@PowerStream.ca Website: www.PowerStream.ca