Coconut Grove's Highly Anticipated Landmark Development, Grove at Grand Bay, Reaches 80% Sold for North Tower

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building upon it's well-established reputation of creating some of the most sought-after residential properties in South Florida, Terra Group has done it again with it's latest endeavor, Grove at Grand Bay, reaches 80% in sales of the North Tower in less than six months. With buyers coming from both the local and international markets, Grove at Grand Bay has already reached a significant milestone selling in excess of $120 million. Terra Group has now opened sales of the South Tower, which features only 38 exclusive residences reserved for a select few.

"We have received a tremendous response from the market for Grove at Grand Bay because it's truly unlike any other residential development in South Florida. Buyers have recognized the incredible value in purchasing at Grove at Grand Bay. We are building homes vertically integrated into a tower – that is, all the elements and spaces of a private residence with all the conveniences, services and amenities of condominium living," explains David Martin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Terra Group.

Terra Group has brought together an impressive team of Bjarke Ingels Group, also known as BIG, and landscape architecture legend Raymond Jungles and Nichols, Brosch, Wrust, Wolfe & Associates, to create Grove at Grand Bay that will not only redefine the skyline of South Bayshore Drive, but will undoubtedly become a landmark, redefining architecture in Miami. Visually appealing to the eye, the two structures will rise 20 stories and will appear to embrace each other as if they were dancing. The design of the towers has been dubbed as "shape-shifter," whereas they are essentially in dialogue with each other, twist toward the views to shape-shift as they rise. The result affords the residences spectacular panoramic views of both Biscayne Bay and the city.

Grove at Grand Bay's South Tower will have 38 expansive residences with only two units per floor.

With an open wraparound floor plan, each residence will showcase 12' ceilings and 12' floor-to-ceiling windows, a first among Florida developments, and spacious outdoor living spaces with summer kitchens. Additional residential features include secure private garages, private elevator access to individual units.

The South Tower will showcase two lobbies that will be connected by a grand staircase. The upper lobby will be accessed from a porte-cochere area which will be surrounded by a lush garden. In addition to the world-class amenities of the North Tower, the South Tower's facilities will showcase a beautifully designed dining area, which serves as an extension of one's home and will be available for residents who enjoy entertaining larger dinner parties and soirees. This private dining room will have a fully equipped kitchenette and bar, while a service elevator connects the room directly to a chef's kitchen below. Other inviting spaces in the South Tower include a private library that showcases an intimate space with relaxing views of water falls in the verdant gardens. There will also be an exquisite art gallery here, which will house pieces by internationally acclaimed artists, to be shared with visitors and neighbors.

Grove at Grand Bay will be located on the former site of the Grand Bay Hotel, conveniently located just minutes from key areas including the airport, downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, as well as Coconut Grove's bustling center area lined with fine restaurants, cafes, art galleries and boutiques. Additional areas of interest are nearby schools, hospitals, shopping malls and attractions such as The Adrienne Arsht Center, The Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and the Barnacle Historic State Park.

Terra Group has already commenced construction and anticipate completion in early 2015. Upon completion of construction, the project will receive LEED Certification with a Gold designation, the first such structure in Coconut Grove. The Sales Gallery, managed by Cervera Real Estate, is located at 2675 South Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove, Florida. For more information visit GroveatGrandBay.com or call 305-929-8646.

About Terra Group

Design Driven – Neighborhood Focused – Fiscally Sound

Terra Group is a leading Miami-based real estate development company that has continuously transformed South Florida into the metropolis known today. Terra Group has cultivated a reputation as a trendsetter adept at assembling teams of architects, landscape architects and others to create high-end residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects known for originality, attention to detail, and rich quality of community life. The company has developed residential and commercial units yielding in excess of two billion dollars in gross sales within the State of Florida. Terra Group is the recipient of the esteemed Developer of the Year award in 2009 by American Institute of Architects, Miami Chapter.

