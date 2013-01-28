Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 22nd, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2012 financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Floyd Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Crow, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the company's press release announcing its financial results and other statistical information about the periods is expected to be made available after the market closes on Thursday, February 21st, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource, Inc. website, at www.bldr.com.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 888-481-2862 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-325-2338 (international). A replay of the call will be available at 3:00 p.m. Central Time through February 27th. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 9404867. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the company's website at www.bldr.com.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction. The company operates 53 distribution centers and 44 manufacturing facilities in 9 states, principally in the southern and eastern United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the company's website at www.bldr.com.

CONTACT: Chad Crow Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Builders FirstSource, Inc. (214) 880-3585