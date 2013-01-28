MacAulay-Brown Named Top Workplace in Dayton According to Dayton Daily News Survey

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company providing innovative engineering and technical solutions to Defense, Intelligence, Homeland Security and Federal agencies, announced today that it has been named to the Dayton Daily News List of Top Workplaces. Based solely on direct employee feedback, MacB was ranked first in the Large Company category. This is the second year in a row MacB has been named to the list, moving from number two to number one.

"On behalf of team MacB, I want to convey the pride we all have in being named number one on Dayton Daily News' list of Top Workplaces," said Katherine Gaskill, MacB's Senior Director of Human Resources. "We work hard to instill an attitude of teamwork, respect and performance as we serve our customers in the National Security community."

According to the Dayton Daily News, companies on the Top Workplaces list were ranked by "the opportunities, management, vision, pay and benefits that make living and working in the Miami Valley a joy." Approximately 10,000 local employees answered questions posed by WorkplaceDynamics about

whether their employers are heading in the right direction, whether they operate efficiently and whether employees are listened to and given opportunities to grow.

Throughout its history, MacB has consistently been recognized as a leader in providing an innovative, dynamic and caring workplace. Recent awards include: Dayton Business Journal Best Place to Work; Alfred P. Sloan Award for Excellence in Workplace Effectiveness and Flexibility (three years in a row); WorkplaceDynamics' List of Top National Workplaces; and Dayton Daily News' List of Top Workplaces in Dayton for Large Companies.

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB)

For more than 30 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), owned by industry veterans Syd and Sharon Martin, has been solving some of the Nation's most complex National Security challenges. Defense, Intelligence Community, Homeland Security and Federal agencies rely on our innovative and proven engineering and technical solutions to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. With Corporate Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio and National Capital Headquarters in Vienna, Va., our 2,000 employees worldwide are dedicated to developing mission focused and results oriented solutions that make a difference where and when it matters most. For more information, please visit www.macb.com, call us at 937-426-3421, link to us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page.

