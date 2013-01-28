SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Claims of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Arbitron Inc. in Connection With the Sale of the Company to Nielsen Holdings -- ARB

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors of Arbitron Inc. ("Arbitron" or the "Company") ARB of claims of breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law against the board of directors of the Company in connection with the sale of the Company to Nielsen Holdings N.V. A complaint was filed in Delaware state court.

Under the terms of the transaction, Arbitron shareholders will receive $48 for each share of Arbitron stock they own. The transaction has a total approximate value of $1.26 billion. The claims concern whether the Arbitron Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Nielsen Holdings N.V. is underpaying for Arbitron shares, thus unlawfully harming Arbitron stockholders.

