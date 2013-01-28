ñol

Graystone Company Uploads Photos of its Suriname Operations

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 10:04 AM | 1 min read

Lime, Peru, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graystone Company GYST announced today that the Company has upload photos from its project in Suriname on its Facebook page.  The photos were taken last week while the Company's CEO was on site.  The Suriname project is expected to begin initial mining operations in the next few weeks.

The Company expects to provide an update on the Suriname project this week. 

CONTACT: Contacts: The Graystone Company, Inc. Paul Howarth (702) 289-4827 info@graystonegold.com www.graystone1.com

Posted In: Press Releases