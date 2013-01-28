Graystone Company Uploads Photos of its Suriname Operations

Lime, Peru, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graystone Company GYST announced today that the Company has upload photos from its project in Suriname on its Facebook page. The photos were taken last week while the Company's CEO was on site. The Suriname project is expected to begin initial mining operations in the next few weeks.

The Company expects to provide an update on the Suriname project this week.

