Credit Suisse to Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell

ADVISORY, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Credit Suisse, one of the world's leading financial services providers and leading provider of Exchange Traded Notes, will visit the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the launch of the Credit Suisse NASDAQ Gold FLOWS ETN.

In honor of the occasion, Greg King, Head of Exchange Traded Products, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

NASDAQ MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, January 29, 2013 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Contact:

Katherine Herring

(212) 325-7545

katherine.herring@credit-suisse.com

NASDAQ MarketSite:

Jen Knapp

(212) 401-8916

Jennifer.knapp@nasdaqomx.com

Feed Information:

*As of January 7, 2013 the Ceremony feeds will be in HD 1080i.

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Webcast:

About Credit Suisse AG:

About NASDAQ OMX Group:

