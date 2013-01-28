USA Technologies, Inc. [USAT] to Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

USA Technologies, Inc. [USAT], a leader in the emerging market for cashless payment and M2M telemetry solutions for small-ticket, self-serve retailing industries, will visit the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square following their Q2 2013 Earnings announcement. The company will be celebrating its crossover to profitability, as indicated in their pre-announcement on January 8.

In honor of the occasion, Mr. Stephen P. Herbert, Chairman & CEO will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

NASDAQ MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, January 29, 2013 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Contacts:

Veronica Rosa

USA Technologies

(484) 359-2138

(610) 551-2191

vrosa@usatech.com

Paul Newmann

Fleishman-Hillard

(312) 729-3647

(314) 704-0024

paul.newmann@fleishman.com

NASDAQ MarketSite:

Jen Knapp

(212) 401-8916

Jennifer.knapp@nasdaqomx.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Facebook and Twitter:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies please visit our Facebook page at:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page at:

http://twitter.com/nasdaqomx.

Webcast:

A live webcast of the NASDAQ Closing Bell will be available at: http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx.

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://www.nasdaq.com/reference/marketsite_events.stm and click on the market close of your choice.

About USA Technologies, Inc. [USAT]:

USA Technologies is a leader of wireless, cashless payment and M2M telemetry solutions for small-ticket, self-serve retailing industries. ePort Connect® is the company's flagship service platform, a PCI-compliant, end-to-end suite of cashless payment and telemetry services specially tailored to fit the needs of the small ticket, self-service retail industries. USA Technologies also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G8, ePort Mobile™ for customers on the go, and QuickConnect™, an API Web service for developers. USA Technologies has been granted 84 patents; and has agreements with Verizon, Visa, Elavon and major customers such as Compass, Crane, AMI Entertainment and others. Visit the website at www.usatech.com.

About NASDAQ OMX Group:

The inventor of the electronic exchange, The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc., fuels economies and provides transformative technologies for the entire lifecycle of a trade - from risk management to trade to surveillance to clearing. In the U.S. and Europe, we own and operate 23 markets, 3 clearinghouses and 5 central securities depositories supporting equities, options, fixed income, derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products. Able to process more than 1 million messages per second at sub-40 microsecond speeds with 99.99+% uptime, our technology drives more than 70 marketplaces in 50 developed and emerging countries into the future, powering 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Our award-winning data products and worldwide indexes are the benchmarks in the financial industry. Home to approximately 3,400 listed companies worth $6 trillion in market cap whose innovations shape our world, we give the ideas of tomorrow access to capital today. Welcome to where the world takes a big leap forward, daily. Welcome to the NASDAQ OMX Century. To learn more, visit www.nasdaqomx.com. Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NASDAQ) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/nasdaqomx). NDAQ

-NDAQA-