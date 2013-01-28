GovDelivery to Host February 12 Webinar Presenting Digital Communication Best Practices From Client, Michigan Department of Natural Resources

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDelivery, the leading provider of public sector digital communications solutions, announced today that it will host a free webinar highlighting the successes of GovDelivery client, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Titled "Government Communications Success: Michigan Department of Natural Resources," the webinar will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Leveraging digital communications technology, Michigan's DNR grew their stakeholder subscriptions more than 400% in less than one year, from 239,000 subscriptions to nearly 1 million. A recent survey of the department's communications subscribers showed that 95% felt the information the DNR provided was relevant, interesting and highly useful. This webinar will discuss how the department is achieving these communications successes and detail how that success is affecting revenues. Christine Schwerin, Marketing Account Manager with Michigan DNR, will share her department's digital communications strategies and implementation of key tools, such as multichannel distribution and social media, to dramatically increase their communications reach and achieve mission goals.

"The Michigan DNR is a great example of a public sector agency taking an aggressive and innovative approach to maximize direct connections with citizens and stakeholders," said Scott Burns, CEO of GovDelivery. "We're pleased that other government organizations will be able to learn from the best practices presented on the upcoming webinar, and are proud to continue to help agencies at all levels of government leverage the power of digital communications to reach more people, more effectively than ever before possible."

To register for the webinar please click on this link: http://bit.ly/MIDNR-webinar-PR

About Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is committed to the conservation, protection, management, use and enjoyment of the state's natural and cultural resources for current and future generations. For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/dnr.

About GovDelivery

GovDelivery, the leading provider of government-to-citizen communication solutions, helps more than 550 government organizations transform their communications by maximizing direct connections with the public while reducing communications cost. Clients, including more than half of major U.S. federal agencies, as well as state, county, and city governments in the U.S., and local authorities and central government agencies in the United Kingdom, use GovDelivery solutions to optimize their effectiveness, efficiency, and engagement in communications with the public. GovDelivery is an ICG ICGE company. For more information, visit http://www.govdelivery.com.

