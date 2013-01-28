Anaren, Inc. to Participate in the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaren, Inc. ANEN today announced that the Company will present to the investment community during the "Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference" in San Francisco on Thursday, February 7th.

The Company's presentation will include a review of Anaren's business strategy and historical financial results. Interested investors may listen to the presentation via a simultaneous Webcast at www.anaren.com. The presentation is scheduled to start at 10:20 a.m. (PT) on February 7, 2013.

Anaren designs, manufactures and sells complex microwave signal distribution networks and components for the wireless communications, satellite communications and defense electronics markets.

CONTACT: George Blanton, CFO 315-362-0436