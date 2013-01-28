REALTOR(R) Tamara Suminski Appointed Director of Harcourts Academy USA

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamara Suminski, a third generation REALTOR®, has been appointed director of Harcourts Academy USA. She will be responsible for the company's extensive training and development curriculum.

Harcourts is a 125-year-old international Real Estate company with 800 offices in 10 countries and recognized as one of the fastest growing Real Estate brands in the world. The company, which is headquartered in Australia and New Zealand, established Harcourts USA in 2011 and has established more than a dozen offices throughout California.

"Tamara exemplifies Harcourts' commitment to improving our customer's experience and providing our agents with the best training in the industry," said Aaron Hodson, CEO, Harcourts USA. "We're proud to welcome an industry leader of her stature."

Suminski has been a REALTOR® for eight years and a prolific speaker and trainer. Suminski was chosen to present the National Association of REALTORS®(NAR) REThink program to thousands of REALTORS® throughout the country, helping launch the program at NAR's Leadership Summit in Chicago in 2012. She has developed and led seminars on technology, marketing, negotiation skills, sales, and consumer trends.

She is the 2013 president-elect for the South Bay Association of REALTORS® and currently serves on the NAR Board of Directors. Suminski earned REALTOR® of the Year honors in 2010 from the South Bay Association of REALTORS® for her professionalism, education and service to the industry.

Before entering the real estate profession, she spent six years with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, working at some of its most prestigious hotel properties and perfecting the art of customer service.

Tamara earned her bachelor's degree from Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business.

