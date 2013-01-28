Comverge Customers to Showcase Success of Demand Response and Dynamic Pricing Programs at DistribuTECH 2013

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DistribuTECH – Comverge Inc., the leading provider of Intelligent Energy Management solutions for Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers, today announced that two of its customers will be participating in panel discussions on demand response at DistribuTECH 2013. The utility industry's leading smart grid conference and exhibition, DistribuTECH 2013 takes place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California on January 29-31, 2013.

Information for both presentations is below:

DistribuTECH Panel: "Real World, Real Results: Reaping the Full Potential of Consumer Demand Response"

What: Presentation: "Entergy Arkansas - Meeting Regulatory Targets with Demand Response"

Tuesday, January 29, 2013 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT Where: San Diego Convention Center, Room 31BC

San Diego Convention Center, Room 31BC Who: Jeremy Champlin, Program Manager, Entergy Arkansas Inc.

DistribuTECH Panel: "Innovative Technology and Communications for Achieving Demand Response Goals"

What: Presentation: "Rewriting the Rule Book: Deploying a Sophisticated Price Responsive Program Without AMI"

Wednesday, January 30, 2013 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. PT Where: San Diego Convention Center, Room 31BC

San Diego Convention Center, Room 31BC Who: Drema Hughes, Program Manager, Tampa Electric and Thomas Barbour, Senior Manager, Technical Delivery, Comverge Inc.

In addition to the presentations from Entergy Arkansas and Tampa Electric, Comverge's Robert Duval, Director, Program Administration, will be moderating four separate panels on the demand response track at DistribuTECH 2013. These include:

