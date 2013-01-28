Zillow Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zillow, Inc. Z, which operates real estate site Zillow.com®, Zillow® Mortgage Marketplace, Zillow Rentals and Zillow Mobile, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2012 financial results on Wednesday, February 13, 2013 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time), following the release of the company's quarterly financial results. Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff and CFO Chad Cohen will host the webcast.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Zillow's website at http://investors.zillow.com/. For those without access to the Internet, the call may be accessed toll-free via phone at 877-643-7152 with conference ID# 91697215. Callers outside the United States may dial 443-863-7921 with conference ID# 91697215. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the Zillow website until February 27, 2013. To listen to the telephone replay, call toll-free 855-859-2056 with conference ID# 91697215. Callers outside the United States may dial 404-537-3406 with conference ID# 91697215.

About Zillow, Inc.

Zillow Z is the leading real estate information marketplace, providing vital information about homes, real estate listings and mortgages through its mobile applications and websites, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers and renters to connect with real estate and mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs. 34.7 million unique users visited Zillow, Inc.'s mobile applications and websites in December 2012. Zillow, Inc. operates Zillow.com®, Zillow Mortgage Marketplace, Zillow Mobile, Postlets®, Diverse Solutions®, Zillow Rentals, Buyfolio™, Mortech™ and HotPads™. The company is headquartered in Seattle.

