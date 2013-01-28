RedChip TV Announces Guest Lineup for This Week's "Money Report"

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip"), an international small-cap research, investor relations, and media company, today announced that "The RedChip Money Report" is now available online at http://www.redchip.com/moneyreport.

This week's episode of "The RedChip Money Report" features interviews with Seth Grae, CEO of Lightbridge Corp. LTBR, a U.S. nuclear energy company, Dr. Robin Smith, Chairman and CEO of NeoStem, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NBS), a stem cell therapy company, Philip Sassower, Chairman and CEO of Xplore Technologies Corp. XPLR, a leading manufacturer of rugged tablet computers, and Robert Miller, CEO of Abakan, Inc. ABKI, a developer and manufacturer of advanced nanocomposite materials. The episode also features a segment on mobile accessories manufacturer ZAGG, Inc.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies. The show is hosted by Dave Gentry, a leading authority on small-cap stocks and president of RedChip, an international small-cap research firm and an Inc. 5000 company. Mr. Gentry has made multiple guest appearances on both CNBC and Fox Business News and has been a consultant to hundreds of public companies.

The weekly program first aired on October 20, 2012 on My Family TV. In addition to My Family TV, the show also airs weekly on Tuff TV. To find a station in your area, please visit http://www.redchip.com/moneyreport/#stations.

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international small-cap research, investor relations, and media company headquartered in Orlando, Florida with affiliate offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore. RedChip delivers concrete, measurable results for its clients through its extensive global network of small-cap institutional and retail investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive platform of products and services for small-cap companies, including: RedChip Research™, Traditional Investor Relations, Digital Investor Relations, Institutional and Retail Conferences, "The RedChip Money Report" TV show, Shareholder Intelligence, Social Media and Blogging Services, and Webcasts. To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: http://www.redchip.com/visibility/productsandservices.asp.

