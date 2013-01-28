MELA Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MELA Sciences, Inc. MELA, the medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of MelaFind®, today announced that Joseph V. Gulfo, MD, President and CEO, will be participating at three upcoming investor conferences.

On Thursday, February 14, 2013, Dr. Gulfo will give a presentation at the Leerink Swann Global Healthcare Conference in New York. To access a live webcast of this presentation, visit the investor relations section of www.melasciences.com. A replay will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the presentation.

On Wednesday, February 27, 2013, Dr. Gulfo will participate in the Lazard Capital Markets 5 th Annual Medical Technology, Healthcare IT and Life Science Tools Snowbird Conference in Utah.

Annual Medical Technology, Healthcare IT and Life Science Tools Snowbird Conference in Utah. On Wednesday, March 6 2013, Dr. Gulfo will give a presentation at the Cowen & Company 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston. To access a live webcast of this presentation, visit the investor relations section of www.melasciences.com. A replay will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the presentation.

About MELA Sciences, Inc.

MELA Sciences is a medical device company focused on the commercialization of its flagship product, MelaFind®, and its further design and development. MelaFind is a non-invasive tool to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. The device uses light from visible to near-infrared wavelengths to evaluate skin lesions up to 2.5 mm beneath the skin. The device provides information on a lesion's level of morphologic disorganization to provide additional objective information that may be used by dermatologists in the biopsy decision-making process. MelaFind has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in the US. In addition, MelaFind has received CE Mark approval and is approved for use in the European Union.

For more information on MELA Sciences, visit www.melasciences.com.

