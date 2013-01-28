Circuit of The Americas(tm) welcomes Zac Brown Band to 'The Tower' April 18

Austin, Texas, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circuit of The Americas, in conjunction with Live Nation and C3 Presents, will host country music sensations the Zac Brown Band in a live performance at the Tower Amphitheater on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the show at Austin's new, premier destination for outdoor entertainment, go on sale Friday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. CT at www.ticketmaster.com, via phone at 800.745.3000 and through all Ticketmaster outlets.

Reserved seats in the amphitheater's bowl areas are priced at $57 to $67 per person. General admission for the pit area is $67 per person, while general admission for the lawn area behind the reserved seating section is $37 per person. A limited number of general admission lawn seats are available for $27 per person.

Demand for the Zac Brown Band experience is at an all-time high, with the seven-member group from Georgia selling out arenas and amphitheaters from coast to coast. With a total of seven GRAMMY, CMA, CMT and ACM Awards, and more than 50 additional nominations over the past three years, the colorful troupe has been lauded by fans and critics alike. The band's latest record, "Uncaged," (Atlantic/Southern Ground), showcases the expert musicianship and hearty Southern rock that the Zac Brown Band is known for.

"The Tower is off to a fabulous start as we begin our first concert season with popular, sell-out acts such as the Zac Brown Band," Circuit President Steve Sexton said. "With the help of Live Nation and C3 Presents, Circuit of The Americas is bringing the biggest names in music and the very best in live entertainment to Central Texas. Recruiting the Zac Brown Band to perform at our new, world-class amphitheater is further proof of the high caliber of performers that The Tower is attracting."



The Tower Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas has the capacity to host up to 14,000 guests and is expected to feature more than 15 shows during its inaugural season. Situated at the base of the Circuit's signature, 25-story observation tower, the amphitheater offers spectacular views, advanced acoustic design, a fan-friendly, modern setting, and the largest permanent stage in Austin, Texas, which is known internationally as the "Live Music Capital of the World."

The Tower Amphitheater Features

Total capacity for up to 14,000 people

Fixed seating for 5,240 people

Floor seating for 1,700 people or general admission floor shows for 2,300 guests

18 premium loge boxes (12 with four seats per box and six with six seats per box)

VIP seating and hospitality areas

Large lawn space behind reserved seating areas

Standing room square footage of 60,492 square feet

Multiple areas for concessions on both sides of the stage and throughout the Grand Plaza

Two main entrances to fixed seating area

On-site parking for the concert can be purchased in advance and runs $25 for premium parking or $12 for standard parking. Standard parking can also be purchased on the evening of the show for $20. Guests are encouraged to purchase parking in advance.

For additional information about upcoming events at The Tower, including ticketing information, VIP seating packages, venue and parking details, maps/directions and customer service information, visit www.TowerAmphitheater.com. Individuals interested in receiving information about upcoming concerts at The Tower can register through the website for updates at http://toweramphitheater.com/sign-up/.

Circuit of The Americas' parking lots open three hours before show time at 4 p.m. CT. Main gates to the Grand Plaza area open at 5 p.m. for pre-concert festivities, and amphitheater seating opens at 6 p.m., one hour before the opening act takes the stage.

Zac Brown Band's 2013 Tour is presented by Jack Daniel's and Landshark Lager.

About Circuit of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas is a world-class destination for performance, education and business. It is the first purpose-built Grand Prix facility in the United States designed for any and all classes of racing, from motor power to human power, and is home to the FORMULA 1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX™ while also hosting MotoGP™, V8 Supercars™, and GRAND-AM Road Racing™. The Circuit of The Americas' master plan features a variety of permanent structures designed for business, education, entertainment and race use. Its signature element is a 3.4-mile circuit track. Other support buildings include The Tower Amphitheater, an expansive outdoor live music space; an iconic 251-foot, 25-story tower with observation deck; an events and conference center; a banquet hall; and a state-of-the-art medical facility. For more information and downloadable video, audio and photos, visit: www.CircuitofTheAmericas.com or www.TowerAmphitheater.com.

