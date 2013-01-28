DynaVox Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2013 Results

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaVox Inc. DVOX, the world's leading provider of communication and education products for individuals with significant speech, language and learning disabilities, will announce results for the second quarter ended December 28, 2012 on Monday, February 11, 2013, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. EST on February 11, 2013. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted at the Investor Relations section of DynaVox's website at http://ir.dynavoxtech.com/index.cfm, and will be archived online through February 25, 2013. In addition, listeners may dial (877) 312-5529 in North America, and international listeners may dial (253) 237-1147. Participants from the Company will be Michelle Wilver, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Misch, Chief Financial Officer.

A telephonic playback will be available from 7:45 p.m. EST, February 11, 2013 through February 14, 2013. To hear the playback participants may dial (855) 859-2056 and international listeners may dial (404) 537-3406. The conference ID number is 90194263.

DynaVox Inc. DVOX is a publicly traded holding Company with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, whose primary operating entities are DynaVox Systems LLC and Mayer-Johnson LLC. DynaVox is the leading provider of speech generating devices and symbol-adapted special education software used to assist individuals in overcoming their speech, language and learning challenges. These solutions are designed to help individuals who have complex communication and learning needs participate in the home, classroom and community. Our mission is to enable our customers to realize their full communication and education potential by developing industry-leading devices, software and content and by providing the services to support them. We assist individuals, families, and professionals with an extensive field support organization, as well as centralized technical and reimbursement support. For more information, visit www.dynavoxtech.com.

