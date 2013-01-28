Argos Therapeutics to Present on Automated Manufacturing Process at 2013 Cell and Gene Therapy Forum

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argos Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of fully personalized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases using its Arcelis™ technology platform, announced today its Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Manufacturing, Dr. Frederick Miesowicz, will present during two focus sessions at Phacilitate's 9th Annual Cell and Gene Therapy Forum on January 28 and 29 in Washington, D.C.

The first presentation, entitled "Automated Approach for Scale-up of Personalized Immunotherapies – What are the do's and don'ts?", will discuss how Argos Therapeutics has been able to automate and centralize the manufacturing process of products made through its Arcelis technology. Dr. Miesowicz will demonstrate how this automated process ensures consistency in the quality of the product and significantly reduces the cost of goods for manufacturing a personalized immunotherapy. The case study will be presented on January 28 at 12:45 p.m. ET during the "Optimizing cell therapy manufacturing/business models" focus session.

Dr. Miesowicz's will deliver the second presentation, entitled "Clinical development of autologous dendritic cells for active immunotherapy: The challenges and promise in metastatic renal cell carcinoma," on January 29 at 2:55 p.m. ET. During this discussion, Dr. Miesowicz will give a clinical update on the ADAPT Phase 3 clinical study for AGS-003, its most advanced product candidate. AGS-003 is an investigational, fully personalized, dendritic-cell based immunotherapy for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

About the Arcelis™ Technology Platform

Arcelis is a fully personalized, active immunotherapy technology that captures all antigens, including mutated and variant antigens that are specific to each patient's disease. It has been shown to overcome immunosuppression by producing a durable memory T-cell response without adjuvants that are associated with toxicity. The technology can be leveraged to manufacture personalized therapies for any cancer or infectious disease.

The Arcelis process integrates readily into many current treatment paradigms, using only a small tumor or blood sample and the patient's own dendritic cells, which are derived and optimized following a single leukapheresis procedure. The proprietary process uses RNA isolated from the patient sample to program the dendritic cells to target the entire disease-antigen repertoire. The activated, antigen-loaded dendritic cells are then formulated into the patient's plasma and administered as an intradermal injection to produce the desired patient-specific immune response.

Arcelis technology also overcomes many of the manufacturing and commercialization challenges that have impeded other personalized cancer immunotherapies. Automated processes allow a single facility to serve all of North America and can be used to treat any cancer or infectious disease with the same manufacturing process and equipment.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of fully personalized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases using its Arcelis™ technology platform. Argos' most advanced product candidate AGS-003 has initiated a Phase 3 study for the treatment of mRCC, and the Company plans to have data from its Phase 2b study of AGS-004 for the treatment of HIV in the second half of 2013. Argos also recently completed a successful Phase 1a study of AGS-009 in patients with lupus. For more information about Argos Therapeutics, visit www.argostherapeutics.com.

* A utologous D endritic Cell Immunotherapy (AGS-003) P lus Standard T reatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

