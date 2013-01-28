Burke Harvey & Frankowski LLC Announces Investigation of Bazaarvoice Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burke, Harvey & Frankowski, LLC ("BHF") announces the commencement of an investigation into Bazaarvoice, Inc., ("Bazaarvoice" or the "Company") to determine whether the Company's Officers and Directors have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

Bazaarvoice is an internet marketing company that specializes in user-generated content in the form of customer reviews. On January 10, 2013, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging Bazaarvoice's June 2012 acquisition of its main competitor PowerReviews Inc. We are investigating whether the Officers and Directors of Bazaarvoice breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders in connection with acquisition.

What You Can Do

If you are a long term Bazaarvoice, Inc. shareholder, you may have legal claims against Bazaarvoice's Officers and Directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Richard Frankowski via email at rfrankowski@bhflegal.com or via toll-free telephone at (888) 930-9091. There is no cost to you.

