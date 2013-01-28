Brookfield Resources Inc. Announces Tentative Agreement for Extraction Process

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Resources Inc. BFLD is pleased to announce that it has entered into a tentative agreement for rights pertaining to an extraction process for heavy rare earth elements (HREE) for its Nova Scotia property at Bear Lake in the Cobequid Highlands. Because of the high capital costs associated with extracting rare earth elements from ore, the Company has elected to investigate a broad spectrum of opportunities beyond floatation technologies, more particularly targeting resin extractions in order to reduce capital and operating costs. The company understands that this may be the most differentiating factor in making this type of mineral recovery successful. Beyond using this technology in our own programs the company will market this unique process to other mining companies.

About Brookfield Resources Inc.

The Company is a Nevada based corporation that will focus its attention on mining exploration opportunities in Nova Scotia Canada specifically for the exploration of Rare Earth Elements. Along with establishing a working team we have acquired specific land related to the research that has been completed, signaling preferred areas for rare earth minerals. Our goal is to increase our portfolio of land in this area and continue exploration until targets have been established. Brookfield is a fully reporting OTCQB company trading under the symbol BFLD.

