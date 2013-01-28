Dot Hill Storage Certified 'DataCore Ready' for SANsymphony-V

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dot Hill Systems Corp. HILL, a provider of world-class storage solutions and software, today announced that its AssuredSAN™ 3000 series storage arrays are 'DataCore Ready' and provide full interoperability with the SANsymphony-V storage hypervisor from DataCore Software.

The combination of Dot Hill AssuredSAN storage and DataCore's SANsymphony-V storage hypervisor can assist end users in simplifying storage management, boosting performance and greatly improving data availability. Certification under the DataCore Ready program provides end users with the confidence that Dot Hill AssuredSAN 3000 storage solutions have undergone verification testing to ensure joint solution compatibility.

"We have a great working relationship with Dot Hill which has established itself as a leading manufacturer of storage solutions," stated Carlos M. Carreras, vice president of alliances and business development at DataCore Software. "This allows both our channel partners and end users to leverage a powerful, adaptable and scalable storage solution that will not only increase performance and functionality, but have a positive impact on their bottom line."

SANsymphony-V provides centralized storage management under a single pane of control to simplify and optimize existing storage assets while delivering enterprise-class features. The DataCore storage hypervisor will enable Dot Hill's AssuredSAN 3000 series with added performance acceleration through adaptive caching, space efficiency with thin provisioning and a multitude of high availability (HA) features including synchronous mirroring, and continuous data protection (CDP) for any point-in-time backup and recovery.

"SANsymphony-V software from DataCore complements the Dot Hill AssuredSAN 3000 series storage hardware to deliver an affordable solution boasting a wide range of features normally found only on high-end enterprise solutions," said Jim Jonez, senior director of marketing at Dot Hill. "Working in close collaboration with leading technology partners, such as DataCore, we can deliver more powerful storage solutions to the end user at a very compelling price."

Dot Hill Systems and DataCore Software

With a combined 44 years of storage industry experience, Dot Hill Systems and DataCore have served clients representing the broad spectrum of IT organizations around the globe, spanning all the major vertical industries. Their combined expertise has served both end users and many of today's leading OEM manufacturers.

The DataCore Ready Program

The DataCore Ready program identifies solutions that are trusted to enhance DataCore SANsymphony-V Storage Hypervisor-based infrastructures. While DataCore solutions interoperate with common open & industry standard products, those listed as DataCore Ready have completed additional verification testing to ensure a superior level of joint solution compatibility. Only third party products that successfully meet the verification criteria set by DataCore are qualified as DataCore Ready.

The DataCore Ready program is designed for software vendors, hardware vendors, hosting service providers and cloud technology firms who have demonstrated product and solution compatibility with DataCore products. The DataCore Ready logo helps customers quickly identify DataCore partner's products and solutions that are tested and optimized for DataCore SANsymphony-V.

About Dot Hill

Leveraging its proprietary Assured family of storage solutions, Dot Hill solves many of today's most challenging storage problems — helping IT to improve performance, increase availability, simplify operations, and reduce costs. Dot Hill's solutions combine breakthrough software with the industry's most flexible and extensive hardware platform and automated management to deliver best-in-class solutions. Headquartered in Longmont, Colo., Dot Hill has offices and/or representatives in China, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

