QLogic Executives to Present at February Investor Conferences

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QLogic QLGC, a leading supplier of high performance network infrastructure solutions, today announced that QLogic senior executives will present at the following investor conferences in February:

2013 Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference

Tuesday, February 5

3:50 p.m. Pacific Time

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco



Tuesday, February 12

11:40 a.m. Pacific Time

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco



Tuesday, February 26

12:45 p.m. Pacific Time

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

QLogic QLGC is a global leader and technology innovator in high performance networking, including adapters, switches and ASICs. Leading OEMs and channel partners worldwide rely on QLogic products for their data, storage and server networking solutions. For more information, visit www.qlogic.com.

