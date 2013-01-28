ñol

QLogic Executives to Present at February Investor Conferences

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 8:01 AM | 1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QLogic QLGC, a leading supplier of high performance network infrastructure solutions, today announced that QLogic senior executives will present at the following investor conferences in February:

  • 2013 Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference
    Tuesday, February 5
    3:50 p.m. Pacific Time
    The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
     
  • Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2013
    Tuesday, February 12
    11:40 a.m. Pacific Time
    The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
     
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
    Tuesday, February 26
    12:45 p.m. Pacific Time
    The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Follow QLogic @ twitter.com/qlogic

QLogic -- the Ultimate in Performance

QLogic QLGC is a global leader and technology innovator in high performance networking, including adapters, switches and ASICs. Leading OEMs and channel partners worldwide rely on QLogic products for their data, storage and server networking solutions. For more information, visit www.qlogic.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Sturgeon QLogic Corporation 858.472.5669 steve.sturgeon@qlogic.com Investor Contact: Jean Hu QLogic Corporation 949.389.7579 jean.hu@qlogic.com

