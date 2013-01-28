QLogic Executives to Present at February Investor Conferences

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QLogic QLGC, a leading supplier of high performance network infrastructure solutions, today announced that QLogic senior executives will present at the following investor conferences in February:
-
2013 Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference
Tuesday, February 5
3:50 p.m. Pacific Time
The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
-
Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2013
Tuesday, February 12
11:40 a.m. Pacific Time
The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
-
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday, February 26
12:45 p.m. Pacific Time
The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
QLogic QLGC is a global leader and technology innovator in high performance networking, including adapters, switches and ASICs. Leading OEMs and channel partners worldwide rely on QLogic products for their data, storage and server networking solutions. For more information, visit www.qlogic.com.
