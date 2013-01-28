Chemical Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Results

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Financial Corporation CHFC today announced 2012 fourth quarter net income of $11.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to 2012 third quarter net income of $13.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, and 2011 fourth quarter net income of $11.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, net income was $51.0 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 of $43.1 million, or $1.57 per diluted share.

Included in the fourth quarter and year-end 2012 results were $1.8 million and $2.9 million, respectively, of transaction costs related to the acquisition of 21 branch offices from Independent Bank, a subsidiary of Independent Bank Corporation. These transaction costs reduced 2012 fourth quarter and year-end diluted earnings per share by $0.05 and $0.07, respectively. The Corporation completed the branch acquisition on December 7, 2012. Accordingly, results of the operations of the 21 branches are included in 2012 fourth quarter and year-end results since the acquisition date. The branch acquisition resulted in increases in the Corporation's total assets of $404 million, including total loans of $44 million, and total deposits of $404 million as of the acquisition date.

"2012 was a good year for Chemical Financial, as we posted improved operating performance and increased earnings per share nearly 18% over 2011. While general economic conditions continued to be challenging, we were able to grow our balance sheet through both acquisitive and organic means, as our community-focused, relationship-oriented approach and strong financial condition translated into steady demand for mortgage, consumer and business loans across the markets we serve," said David B. Ramaker, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Corporation. "Increased net interest income, noninterest income and a lower provision for loan losses further drove earnings, while key asset quality and loan loss metrics improved materially over the course of the year."

"The acquisition of the 21 branch offices from Independent Bank not only expands our footprint into important new markets but provides us with opportunities to increase top line revenues. As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on profitably growing our core franchise while cognizant of the fact that economic conditions remain uncertain," said Ramaker.

The decrease in net income in the fourth quarter of 2012 of $1.4 million, or 11.0%, from the third quarter of 2012 was largely attributable to an increase in acquisition-related transaction expenses of $1.2 million between these two quarters. Net interest income was $1.1 million higher and noninterest income was $1.8 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2012, as compared to the third quarter of 2012. These increases were offset by higher operating expenses (excluding acquisition-related transaction expenses) of $3.9 million and a $0.5 million higher provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2012, as compared to the third quarter of 2012.

Net income per share in the fourth quarter of 2012 was $0.01, or 2.4%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2011, with the fourth quarter of 2012 including the previously mentioned acquisition-related transaction expenses. The Corporation recognized increases in net interest income of $0.9 million and noninterest income of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, that were partially offset by an increase in operating expenses (excluding acquisition-related transaction expenses) of $1.6 million.

The Corporation's return on average assets was 0.83% during both the fourth quarter of 2012 and the fourth quarter of 2011. The Corporation's return on average shareholders' equity was 7.7% in both the fourth quarter of 2012 and the fourth quarter of 2011. The Corporation's return on average assets and return on average shareholders' equity for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 were 0.94% and 8.7%, respectively, compared to 0.81% and 7.6%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011.

Net interest income was $48.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, $1.1 million, or 2.3%, higher than the third quarter of 2012 and $0.9 million, or 1.9%, higher than the fourth quarter of 2011. The net interest margin (on a tax-equivalent basis) was 3.74% in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 3.76% in the third quarter of 2012 and 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The increases in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 over both the third quarter of 2012 and the fourth quarter of 2011 resulted primarily from an increase in average loans. Average loans were $306 million, or 8.1%, higher in the fourth quarter of 2012 over the fourth quarter of 2011. The favorable impact on net interest income from the growth in loans was partially offset by the net unfavorable impact of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities repricing downward during the twelve months ended December 31, 2012.

Net interest income was $187.5 million in 2012, $3.7 million, or 2.0%, higher than 2011. The net interest margin (on a tax equivalent basis) was 3.76% in 2012, compared to 3.80% in 2011.

The provision for loan losses (provision) was $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2012 and $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, with $0.5 million of the provision in the third quarter of 2012 and $0.3 million of the provision in the fourth quarter of 2011 applicable to the acquired loan portfolio. Net loan charge-offs were $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2012 and $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, with $2.2 million of net loan charge-offs in the third quarter of 2012 related to the acquired loan portfolio. The provision was $18.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared to $26.0 million for the prior year, with $1.1 million of the provision in 2012 and $1.6 million in 2011 attributable to the acquired loan portfolio. Net loan charge-offs totaled $22.3 million in 2012, compared to $27.2 million in 2011. Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.57% in 2012, compared to 0.73% in 2011.

Noninterest income was $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2012 and $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 was $1.8 million higher than the third quarter of 2012 and $2.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2011, with the increases attributable to all major categories of noninterest income as a result of fee increases, volume growth and revenue generated from the acquired branch offices. The largest increase in noninterest income was in mortgage banking revenue (MBR), with MBR of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 up $1.1 million over the third quarter of 2012 and $1.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2011. The increases in MBR were driven by both higher gains on the sale of loans in the secondary market and higher volume. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2012, the Corporation recognized $0.2 million of nonrecurring income related to the receipt of life insurance proceeds. Wealth management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2012 was $0.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2011 partially due to an increase in assets under management resulting from improvements in equity markets. Other charges and fees for customer services in the fourth quarter of 2012 were $0.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2011.

Noninterest income was $51.9 million in 2012, compared to $44.4 million in 2011. Noninterest income in 2012 included $2.3 million of nonrecurring income. Excluding nonrecurring income, noninterest income in 2012 was $5.2 million, or 12%, higher than 2011, with all major categories of noninterest income experiencing increases. Mortgage banking revenue of $6.6 million in 2012 was $2.7 million, or 70%, higher than 2011.

Operating expenses were $41.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $36.1 million in the third quarter of 2012 and $37.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Operating expenses in the third and fourth quarters of 2012 included acquisition-related transaction expenses of $0.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Excluding acquisition-related transaction expenses, operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2012 were $3.9 million higher than the third quarter of 2012 and $1.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2011. The increases in operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2012 over both the third quarter of 2012 and fourth quarter of 2011 were partially attributable to $0.7 million of operating expenses of the acquired branch offices since the acquisition date. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2012, incentive compensation, group health and credit-related expenses each were $0.7 million higher, donations expense was $0.6 million higher and outside services expense was $0.8 million higher than the third quarter of 2012. The $0.8 million increase in outside services was partially due to the incurrence of $0.5 million of up-front project costs that are expected to result in future cost savings to the Corporation. The increase in operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2012 over the fourth quarter of 2011 also included higher compensation, group health and outside services expense that were partially offset by a reduction in credit-related expenses of $2.6 million.

Operating expenses were $149.1 million in 2012, compared to $142.0 million in 2011. Operating expenses in 2012 included $2.9 million of acquisition-related transaction expenses. Excluding these expenses, operating expenses in 2012 were $4.2 million, or 3.0%, higher than 2011. Compensation costs were $9.9 million, or 13.3%, higher in 2012 than 2011, due largely to market driven salary increases, higher incentive compensation and higher group health claims. The increase in compensation costs was partially offset by a reduction in other expense categories, most notably credit-related expenses.

Credit-related expenses, comprised of loan collection costs and other real estate (ORE) net costs, were $3.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 60%, from credit-related expenses of $9.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2011. Credit-related expenses were lower in all four quarters of 2012, as compared to their respective quarters in 2011. The $5.7 million decrease in credit-related expenses was largely attributable to the Corporation recognizing net gains of $1.5 million on the sale/writedown of ORE properties during the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, compared to incurring net expense on the sale/writedown of ORE properties of $2.6 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2011. The additional reduction in credit-related expenses of $1.6 million was attributable to lower ORE operating costs, lower legal collection costs and lower appraisal fees on nonperforming and watch loan credits as the credit quality of the Corporation's loan portfolio continued to improve.

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 62.6% in the fourth quarter of 2012, 58.9% in the third quarter of 2012 and 63.1% in the fourth quarter of 2011. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 60.4% in 2012 compared to 60.8% in 2011.

Total assets were $5.92 billion at December 31, 2012, up from $5.58 billion at September 30, 2012 and $5.34 billion at December 31, 2011. The increase in total assets during the fourth quarter of 2012 was attributable to the branch acquisition transaction. The Corporation has maintained significant amounts of funds at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), with $512 million in balances held at the FRB at December 31, 2012, compared to $315 million at September 30, 2012 and $256 million at December 31, 2011. The increase in FRB balances during the fourth quarter of 2012 was primarily due to cash received as a result of the branch acquisition transaction. The Corporation plans to invest a portion of these funds in shorter-term investment securities until they can be deployed for future loan growth.

Total loans were $4.17 billion at December 31, 2012, up from $4.02 billion at September 30, 2012 and $3.83 billion at December 31, 2011. Total loans increased $149 million, or 3.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2012, with $44 million of the increase attributable to the acquisition of loans in the branch acquisition transaction. The loans acquired were comprised of commercial loans of $3 million, commercial real estate loans of $20 million and consumer loans of $21 million. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, total loans increased $336 million, or 8.8%. The increases in loans during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012 were attributable to a combination of improving economic conditions and increased market share, as well as to the acquisition of loans in the branch acquisition transaction. The average yield on the loan portfolio was 4.79% in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 4.86% in the third quarter of 2012 and 5.25% in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Investment securities were $817 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $851 million at December 31, 2011. The average yield of the investment securities portfolio was 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 2.33% in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Total deposits were $4.92 billion at December 31, 2012, up from $4.37 billion at December 31, 2011. The Corporation experienced an increase in total deposits of $323 million, or 7.0%, during the fourth quarter of 2012, primarily attributable to $404 million of deposits acquired in the branch acquisition transaction, which was partially offset by a seasonal decrease in deposits of municipal customers. Remaining brokered deposits acquired in the Corporation's 2010 acquisition of Byron Bank were $62 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $95 million at December 31, 2011. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances totaled $34.3 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $43.1 million at December 31, 2011. The repricing of matured customer certificates of deposit and the decrease in interest rates on various interest-bearing deposit accounts to reflect lower market interest rates resulted in the Corporation's average cost of funds declining to 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2012 from 0.59% in the fourth quarter of 2011.

At December 31, 2012, the Corporation's tangible equity to assets ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 8.1% and 13.2%, respectively, compared to 8.7% and 13.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2011. The decrease in the Corporation's equity ratios was attributable to the branch acquisition transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2012, which added $404 million in total assets, including $12.6 million of intangible assets. At December 31, 2012, the Corporation's book value was $21.69 per share, compared to $20.82 per share at December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012 and 2011, the Corporation's tangible book value per share was $17.03 and $16.54, respectively.

The credit quality of the Corporation's loan portfolio continued to show improvement during the fourth quarter of 2012. The Corporation's nonperforming loans, consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest payments and nonperforming troubled debt restructurings, totaled $90.9 million at both December 31, 2012 and September 30, 2012, compared to $106.3 million at December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 2.18%, compared to 2.26% at September 30, 2012 and 2.77% at December 31, 2011.

Other real estate and repossessed assets totaled $18.5 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $19.5 million at September 30, 2012 and $25.5 million at December 31, 2011.

At December 31, 2012, the allowance for loan losses of the originated loan portfolio was $84.0 million, or 2.22% of originated loans, compared to $86.7 million, or 2.60% of originated loans at December 31, 2011. The allowance for loan losses of the originated loan portfolio as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 92% at December 31, 2012, compared to 82% at December 31, 2011. The allowance for loan losses of the acquired loan portfolio was $0.5 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $1.6 million at December 31, 2011. Management believes that the Corporation's acquired loan portfolio totaling $393 million at December 31, 2012 was performing, overall, at or slightly better than original expectations.

Chemical Financial Corporation is the second largest bank holding company headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. The Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, with 162 banking offices spread over 38 counties in the lower peninsula of Michigan. At December 31, 2012, the Corporation had total assets of $5.9 billion. Chemical Financial Corporation's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol CHFC and is one of the issues comprising The NASDAQ Global Select Market. More information about the Corporation is available by visiting the investor relations section of its website at www.chemicalbankmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and Chemical Financial Corporation (Corporation). Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "focus," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "judgment," "opportunities," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "trend," "will," "opinion," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, statements related to future levels of loan charge-offs, future levels of provisions for loan losses, real estate valuation, future levels of nonperforming assets, the rate of asset dispositions, future capital levels, future dividends, future growth and funding sources, future liquidity levels, future profitability levels, the effects on earnings of future changes in interest rates, the future level of other revenue sources, future economic trends and conditions, future initiatives to expand the Corporation's market share, expected cash flows from acquired loans, future effects of new or changed accounting standards, future opportunities for acquisitions, the impact of branch acquisition transactions on the Corporation's business, opportunities to increase top line revenues, the Corporation's ability to grow its core franchise, and future cost savings. All statements referencing future time periods are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses; the carrying value of acquired loans, goodwill and mortgage servicing rights; the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment); and management's assumptions concerning pension and other postretirement benefit plans involve judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. All of the information concerning interest rate sensitivity is forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economies on the banking industry, generally, and on the Corporation, specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A of the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011. These and other factors are representative of the risk factors that may emerge and could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement.

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Operating Results Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) Chemical Financial Corporation December 31 December 31 (In thousands, except per share data) 2012 2011 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash due from banks $ 142,467 $ 121,294 Interest-bearing deposits with unaffiliated banks and others 513,668 260,646 Total cash and cash equivalents 656,135 381,940 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 586,809 667,276 Held-to-maturity 229,977 183,339 Total Investment Securities 816,786 850,615 Loans held-for-sale 17,665 18,818 Loans: Commercial 1,002,722 895,150 Commercial Real Estate 1,161,861 1,071,999 Real estate construction and land development 100,237 118,176 Residential Mortgage 883,835 861,716 Consumer installment and home equity 1,019,080 884,244 Total Loans 4,167,735 3,831,285 Allowance for loan losses (84,491) (88,333) Net Loans 4,083,244 3,742,952 Premises and equipment 75,458 65,997 Goodwill 120,437 113,414 Other intangible assets 15,388 11,472 Interest receivable and other assets 132,139 154,245 Total Assets $ 5,917,252 $ 5,339,453 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,085,857 $ 875,791 Interest-bearing 3,835,586 3,491,066 Total Deposits 4,921,443 4,366,857 Interest payable and other liabilities 54,716 54,024 Short-term borrowings 310,463 303,786 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 34,289 43,057 Total Liabilities 5,320,911 4,767,724 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par value per share -- -- Common stock, $1 par value per share 27,499 27,457 Additional paid-in capital 433,195 431,277 Retained earnings 166,766 138,324 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,119) (25,329) Total Shareholders' Equity 596,341 571,729 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,917,252 $ 5,339,453

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Operating Results Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Chemical Financial Corporation Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (In thousands, except per share data) 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 48,721 $ 49,515 $ 193,193 $ 197,897 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 2,280 2,539 9,890 9,423 Tax-exempt 1,524 1,475 5,931 5,860 Dividends on nonmarketable equity securities 403 360 1,041 965 Interest on deposits with unaffiliated banks and others 198 241 703 1,097 Total Interest Income 53,126 54,130 210,758 215,242 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 4,783 6,665 21,782 29,293 Interest on short-term borrowings 109 106 426 524 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 240 274 1,005 1,572 Total Interest Expense 5,132 7,045 23,213 31,389 Net Interest Income 47,994 47,085 187,545 183,853 Provision for loan losses 5,000 5,100 18,500 26,000 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 42,994 41,985 169,045 157,853 Noninterest Income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 5,035 4,948 19,581 18,452 Wealth management revenue 2,928 2,674 11,763 11,104 Other charges and fees for customer services 2,926 2,534 11,415 10,501 Mortgage banking revenue 2,538 1,145 6,597 3,881 Gain on sale of merchant card services -- -- 1,280 -- Other 452 200 1,236 462 Total Noninterest Income 13,879 11,501 51,872 44,400 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employee benefits 22,537 18,871 84,383 74,493 Occupancy 3,149 3,444 12,413 12,974 Equipment and software 3,461 2,941 13,112 11,935 Other 12,064 12,551 39,201 42,601 Total Operating Expenses 41,211 37,807 149,109 142,003 Income Before Income Taxes 15,662 15,679 71,808 60,250 Federal Income Tax Expense 4,000 4,475 20,800 17,200 Net Income $ 11,662 $ 11,204 $ 51,008 $ 43,050 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 1.86 $ 1.57 Diluted 0.42 0.41 1.85 1.57 Key Ratios: Return on average assets 0.83% 0.83% 0.94% 0.81% Return on average shareholders' equity 7.7% 7.7% 8.7% 7.6% Net interest margin 3.74% 3.84% 3.76% 3.80% Efficiency ratio 62.6% 63.1% 60.4% 60.8%

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Operating Results Financial Summary (Unaudited) Chemical Financial Corporation Three Months Ended Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 Average Balances Total assets $ 5,576,422 $ 5,433,491 $ 5,360,598 $ 5,396,420 $ 5,341,079 $ 5,323,962 $ 5,255,244 $ 5,302,558 Total interest-earning assets 5,251,531 5,105,101 5,044,629 5,061,882 5,008,813 4,985,380 4,928,590 4,963,384 Total loans 4,077,918 3,987,928 3,901,321 3,824,604 3,772,140 3,769,745 3,707,468 3,672,301 Total deposits 4,590,370 4,464,582 4,383,628 4,416,273 4,378,066 4,358,658 4,299,728 4,362,774 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,926,582 3,823,954 3,817,753 3,903,986 3,847,003 3,853,443 3,857,678 3,942,406 Total shareholders' equity 600,794 591,683 582,873 574,261 578,105 573,580 565,500 560,661 Key Ratios (annualized where applicable) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.74% 3.76% 3.80% 3.76% 3.84% 3.80% 3.78% 3.78% Efficiency ratio 62.6% 58.9% 58.2% 61.7% 63.1% 60.2% 58.2% 61.8% Return on average assets 0.83% 0.96% 1.04% 0.92% 0.83% 0.87% 0.84% 0.70% Return on average shareholders' equity 7.7% 8.8% 9.6% 8.7% 7.7% 8.0% 7.8% 6.6% Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 10.8% 10.9% 10.9% 10.6% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% 10.6% Capital ratios (period end): Tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 8.1% 8.8% 9.0% 8.7% 8.7% 8.6% 8.9% 8.5% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.2% 13.6% 13.6% 13.7% 13.3% 13.1% 13.0% 13.0% Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 Credit Quality Statistics Originated Loans $ 3,775,140 $ 3,606,547 $ 3,515,110 $ 3,370,279 $ 3,338,502 $ 3,265,054 $ 3,225,179 $ 3,143,489 Acquired Loans 392,595 412,612 447,232 472,819 492,783 495,372 522,831 539,027 Nonperforming Assets: Nonperforming loans 90,854 90,877 92,811 98,548 106,269 120,395 135,929 145,859 Other real estate and repossessed assets (ORE) 18,469 19,467 23,509 25,944 25,484 28,679 24,607 26,355 Total nonperforming assets 109,323 110,344 116,320 124,492 131,753 149,074 160,536 172,214 Performing troubled debt restructurings 31,369 30,406 26,383 27,177 20,394 15,543 12,889 -- Allowance for loan losses-originated as a percent of: Total originated loans 2.22% 2.33% 2.40% 2.54% 2.60% 2.68% 2.78% 2.85% Nonperforming loans 92% 93% 91% 87% 82% 73% 66% 61% Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans 2.18% 2.26% 2.34% 2.56% 2.77% 3.20% 3.63% 3.96% Nonperforming assets as a percent of: Total loans plus ORE 2.61% 2.73% 2.92% 3.22% 3.42% 3.93% 4.26% 4.64% Total assets 1.85% 1.98% 2.17% 2.28% 2.47% 2.74% 3.08% 3.23% Net loan charge-offs (year-to-date): Originated 20,142 14,939 10,622 5,548 27,197 21,717 14,297 7,356 Acquired 2,200 2,200 -- -- -- -- -- -- Total loan charge-offs (year-to-date) 22,342 17,139 10,622 5,548 27,197 21,717 14,297 7,356 Net loan charge-offs as a percent of average loans (year-to-date, annualized) 0.57% 0.59% 0.55% 0.58% 0.73% 0.78% 0.77% 0.80% Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 Additional Data - Intangibles Goodwill $ 120,437 $ 113,414 $ 113,414 $ 113,414 $ 113,414 $ 113,414 $ 113,414 $ 113,414 Core deposit intangibles 11,910 6,777 7,144 7,512 7,879 8,261 8,643 9,024 Mortgage servicing rights (MSR) 3,478 3,466 3,463 3,427 3,593 3,561 3,577 3,832 Other intangible assets -- -- -- -- -- 27 107 204 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (quarter only) 467 367 368 367 382 382 381 382

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Operating Results Average Balances, Tax Equivalent Interest and Effective Yields and Rates (Unaudited)* Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 Tax Average Equivalent Effective (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans** $ 4,093,656 $ 49,203 4.79% Taxable investment securities 632,511 2,280 1.44 Tax-exempt investment securities 199,495 2,325 4.66 Other interest-earning assets 25,572 403 6.27 Interest-bearing deposits with unaffiliated banks and others 300,297 198 0.26 Total interest-earning assets 5,251,531 54,409 4.13 Less: Allowance for loan losses 84,972 Other Assets: Cash and cash due from banks 114,803 Premises and equipment 70,051 Interest receivable and other assets 225,009 Total Assets $ 5,576,422 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 954,517 $ 225 0.09% Savings deposits 1,213,245 281 0.09 Time deposits 1,412,242 4,277 1.20 Short-term borrowings 310,429 109 0.14 FHLB advances 36,149 240 2.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,926,582 5,132 0.52 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,010,366 -- -- Total deposits and borrowed funds 4,936,948 5,132 0.41 Interest payable and other liabilities 38,680 Shareholders' equity 600,794 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,576,422 Net Interest Spread (Average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities) 3.61% Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 49,277 Net Interest Margin (Net Interest Income (FTE) divided by total average interest-earning assets) 3.74% * Taxable equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 35%. ** Nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale are included in average balances reported and are included in the calculation of yields. Also, tax equivalent interest includes net loan fees.

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Operating Results Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) Chemical Financial Corporation Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual loans: Commercial $ 14,601 $ 15,217 $ 12,673 $ 11,443 $ 10,726 $ 10,804 $ 14,386 $ 15,672 Commercial Real Estate 37,660 41,311 41,691 46,870 44,438 48,854 57,324 59,931 Real estate construction and land development 5,401 6,664 3,485 3,809 6,190 7,877 8,933 9,414 Residential Mortgage 10,164 11,307 12,613 12,687 12,573 17,544 17,809 15,505 Consumer installment and home equity 3,472 3,825 3,994 4,344 4,467 6,033 6,898 5,774 Total nonaccrual loans 71,298 78,324 74,456 79,153 78,394 91,112 105,350 106,296 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more as to interest or principal payments: Commercial -- 273 300 1,005 1,381 282 629 455 Commercial Real Estate 87 247 269 75 374 415 143 459 Real estate construction and land development -- -- -- -- 287 -- -- -- Residential Mortgage 1,503 431 840 333 752 974 1,729 191 Consumer installment and home equity 769 1,147 1,157 1,233 1,023 1,344 1,243 1,091 Total accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more as to interest or principal payments 2,359 2,098 2,566 2,646 3,817 3,015 3,744 2,196 Nonperforming troubled debt restructurings: Commercial loan portfolio 13,876 6,553 11,691 11,258 14,675 16,457 15,443 15,201 Consumer loan portfolio 3,321 3,902 4,098 5,491 9,383 9,811 11,392 22,166 Total nonperforming troubled debt restructurings 17,197 10,455 15,789 16,749 24,058 26,268 26,835 37,367 Total nonperforming loans 90,854 90,877 92,811 98,548 106,269 120,395 135,929 145,859 Other real estate and repossessed assets 18,469 19,467 23,509 25,944 25,484 28,679 24,607 26,355 Total nonperforming assets $ 109,323 $ 110,344 $ 116,320 $ 124,492 $ 131,753 $ 149,074 $ 160,536 $ 172,214

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Operating Results Summary of Loan Loss Experience (Unaudited) Chemical Financial Corporation Three Months Ended Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 Allowance for loan losses - originated loan portfolio Allowance for loan losses - originated, at beginning of period $ 84,194 $ 84,511 $ 85,585 $ 86,733 $ 87,413 $ 89,733 $ 89,674 $ 89,530 Provision for loan losses - originated 5,000 4,000 4,000 4,400 4,800 5,100 7,000 7,500 Loans charged off: Commercial (1,623) (551) (974) (1,079) (1,768) (1,234) (1,972) (1,976) Commercial Real Estate (1,532) (1,952) (2,178) (2,268) (2,120) (3,969) (3,168) (3,875) Real estate construction and land development (1,238) (51) (45) (32) (54) (236) (136) (63) Residential Mortgage (1,224) (1,357) (1,140) (1,717) (945) (1,884) (1,198) (944) Consumer installment and home equity (1,504) (1,485) (1,835) (1,451) (1,434) (1,516) (1,832) (1,784) Total loan charge-offs (7,121) (5,396) (6,172) (6,547) (6,321) (8,839) (8,306) (8,642) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial 278 135 140 191 137 614 710 215 Commercial Real Estate 1,202 325 298 421 272 285 212 87 Real estate construction and land development -- -- -- 2 40 -- 5 -- Residential Mortgage 104 237 199 22 80 207 106 456 Consumer installment and home equity 334 382 461 363 312 313 332 528 Total loan recoveries 1,918 1,079 1,098 999 841 1,419 1,365 1,286 Net loan charge-offs - originated (5,203) (4,317) (5,074) (5,548) (5,480) (7,420) (6,941) (7,356) Allowance for loan losses - originated, at end of period 83,991 84,194 84,511 85,585 86,733 87,413 89,733 89,674 Allowance for loan losses - acquired loan portfolio Allowance for loan losses - acquired, at beginning of period 500 2,200 2,200 1,600 1,300 -- -- -- Provision for loan losses - acquired -- 500 -- 600 300 1,300 -- -- Net loan charge-offs - acquired (commercial) -- (2,200) -- -- -- -- -- -- Allowance for loan losses - acquired, at end of period 500 500 2,200 2,200 1,600 1,300 -- -- Total allowance for loan losses $ 84,491 $ 84,694 $ 86,711 $ 87,785 $ 88,333 $ 88,713 $ 89,733 $ 89,674

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Operating Results Selected Quarterly Information (Unaudited) Chemical Financial Corporation 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 2011 2011 2011 Summary of Operations Interest income $ 53,126 $ 52,501 $ 52,467 $ 52,664 $ 54,130 $ 53,998 $ 53,439 $ 53,675 Interest expense 5,132 5,591 6,021 6,469 7,045 7,729 8,145 8,470 Net interest income 47,994 46,910 46,446 46,195 47,085 46,269 45,294 45,205 Provision for loan losses 5,000 4,500 4,000 5,000 5,100 6,400 7,000 7,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 42,994 42,410 42,446 41,195 41,985 39,869 38,294 37,705 Noninterest income 13,879 12,062 13,282 12,649 11,501 11,225 10,902 10,772 Operating expenses 41,211 36,066 35,537 36,295 37,807 35,394 33,413 35,389 Income before income taxes 15,662 18,406 20,191 17,549 15,679 15,700 15,783 13,088 Federal income tax expense 4,000 5,300 6,325 5,175 4,475 4,075 4,750 3,900 Net income $ 11,662 $ 13,106 $ 13,866 $ 12,374 $ 11,204 $ 11,625 $ 11,033 $ 9,188 Net interest margin 3.74% 3.76% 3.80% 3.76% 3.84% 3.80% 3.78% 3.78% Per Common Share Data Net income: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 Diluted 0.42 0.48 0.50 0.45 0.41 0.42 0.40 0.33 Cash dividends declared 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Book value - period-end 21.69 21.75 21.42 21.10 20.82 21.02 20.78 20.54 Tangible book value - period-end 17.03 17.52 17.17 16.84 16.54 16.71 16.46 16.19 Market value - period-end 23.76 24.20 21.50 23.44 21.32 15.31 18.76 19.93

CONTACT: David B. Ramaker, CEO Lori A. Gwizdala, CFO 989-839-5350