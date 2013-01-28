Thank Goodness for Power and Light: Batteries Plus(R) Franchise Sees Another Year of Robust Growth

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As long as batteries are required for just about every item imaginable and light bulbs are needed to illuminate rooms, Batteries Plus franchises will continue to spread across America with rocket speed. Now with over 545 stores open in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the nation's first, largest and fastest growing battery and light bulb franchise opened 46 new locations in 2012 alone, and signed agreements to open 59 new stores in the future.

More than half of the deals for new stores were signed by existing owners, who, after realizing the growth of their current locations and seeing the continued growth of the company as a whole, sought to add additional units onto their current franchise agreements. Having experienced a 45 percent increase in store count over the last three years, and with same store net revenue increasing an average of 9.3 percent each year during that same span, Batteries Plus remains one of the top franchise opportunities on the market in 2013. Company executives say they plan to target the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country for franchise expansion growth this year, including New York, New Jersey, Boston, Connecticut, Baltimore/DC, and Philadelphia.

Batteries Plus, which began franchising in 1992, added light bulbs to its product mix in 2010. After selling primarily automotive "SLI" type batteries and accessories when opening its first store in Green Bay, WI in 1988, Batteries Plus has now grown to offering a comprehensive selection of over 40,000 batteries, light bulbs, related products and technical support across its expanding franchise system to meet to the energy replacement needs of consumers and businesses alike.

"The demand for battery powered portable electronic devices has rapidly evolved over the last two decades and continues to grow at a steady rate. And as a result of the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act, the energy saving light bulb replacement industry is also exploding," said John Twist, Vice President of Franchise and Business Development. "We've established ourselves as the leading franchise serving the rapidly growing demands of consumers and businesses in both the battery and light bulb industries. It has resulted in exponential growth for our brand at a time when many competitors have either struggled or failed."

Driving the growth of the light bulb category is the expanding U.S. light bulb industry, which is already estimated to be at $17 billion in sales (Freedonia Research Study). Batteries Plus also took a significant step in establishing itself as a leader in the light bulb replacement market by becoming the first retail partner of SWITCH Lighting™, with an agreement to carry the award winning SWITCH LED light bulbs—the first true LED replacements for the incandescent light bulb—at more than 350 stores nationwide. Batteries Plus was chosen as SWITCH's partner mainly because of its highly-trained store owners and staff who can best educate customers on all aspects of their innovative light bulb.

"As the demand drivers in the battery and light bulb industries continue growing, Batteries Plus will continue growing right along with them. As we further our development efforts and open stores, we'll innovate and evolve through new partnerships, new products and continued investments into the brand," Twist added.

Batteries Plus stores carry light bulb products ranging from the common recessed lighting, track lighting, incandescent and energy-efficient options to extraordinary, highly-specialized light bulbs for cars/trucks, healthcare equipment, aquariums, projectors, and more. Specialized account programs also fulfill large volume and energy-efficient lighting needs for businesses nationwide.

In addition to its impressive lighting offerings, Batteries Plus stores have access to batteries for thousands of devices, ranging from common items such as watches, cars/trucks, digital cameras, laptops and cell/smartphones to those hard-to-find batteries for old toys and novelty or obscure electronic devices. Stores also offer an on-site tech center to assemble, test, condition and design custom battery packs for rechargeable household and business-to-business products, as well as battery installation services for many applications including watches, cars/trucks, and keyless remotes, among others. Batteries Plus stores offer an in-store recycling program using EPA-approved methods for safely recycling batteries, light bulbs, and select portable electronic devices.

Along with retail sales, business accounts and tech center services are just some of the multiple revenue streams the Batteries Plus franchise opportunity offers to prospective franchisees.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS

