Dot Hill Systems Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Rule

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dot Hill Systems Corp. HILL, a leading provider of SAN storage solutions, has received notification from NASDAQ that the company's bid price deficiency has been cured and that the company is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Specifically, the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications department informed the company that it has regained compliance by maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days and the matter is now closed.

About Dot Hill

Delivering innovative technology and global support, Dot Hill empowers the OEM and channels community to bring unique storage solutions to market, quickly, easily and cost-effectively. Offering high performance and industry-leading uptime, Dot Hill's RAID technology is the foundation for best-in-class storage solutions offering enterprise-class security, availability and data protection. The Company's products are in use today by the world's leading service and equipment providers, common carriers and advanced technology and telecommunications companies, as well as government agencies and small and medium enterprise customers. Dot Hill solutions are certified to meet rigorous industry standards and military specifications, as well as RoHS and WEEE international environmental standards. Headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, Dot Hill has offices and/or representatives in China, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, Singapore and the United States. For more information, visit us at http://www.dothill.com.

The Dot Hill Systems Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=13870

HILL-F

CONTACT: Hanif Jamal Chief Financial Officer Tel: 303-845-3377 Email: investors@dothill.com Jodi Bochert Investor Relations Tel: 303-845-3469 Email: investors@dothill.com Becky Herrick & Kirsten Chapman LHA Investor Relations Tel: 415-433-3777 Email: dothill@lhai.com