ChineseInvestors.COM Asks: Can Earnings Push the S&P 500 to New Record Highs?

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChineseInvestors.COM CIIX, a provider of general business and financial news in China, announced it will be providing coverage of key US company earnings reports this week in their one-hour live television financial news program broadcasted in Shanghai, China.



Earnings Calendar



The 'US Financial Marketplace Report' plans to provide coverage as a number of key US earnings reports are expected out this week.



On the calendar are Caterpillar Inc, and Yahoo!, Inc. on Monday; Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday; Boeing Co. and Facebook, Inc. on Wednesday; and oil giants Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobile Corp on Friday.



Warren Wang, the CEO of ChineseInvestors.COM commented, "As one of the leading Chinese language financial TV programs specializing in providing coverage of the US markets in mainland China, CIIX aims to not only provide market perspective, but to educate a rising investment class within China. The Company's mission is to leverage this new investment class in China in the areas of investment education, and harnessing this retail power for the US markets and companies."



The 'US Financial Marketplace Report' airs live each weekday in China at 10pm Shanghai time (9 AM EST), on the CBN iTV Network, and its affiliates.



ChineseInvestors.COM, in partnership with the China Business Network (CBN iTV), and in cooperation with the Shanghai Media Group (SMG), currently provides broad based daily coverage of US financial marketplace in its one-hour TV show "The US Financial Marketplace Report". CBN iTV currently serves over 35 million households (representing approximately 120 million persons including its affiliates) in 30 provinces throughout China including cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Nanjing. It also serves approximately 600,000 'opt in' subscribers that are members of the 'CBN Club', having expressed specific interest in the US as well as global Financial Marketplace.



About ChineseInvestors.COM, Inc.



ChineseInvestors.COM, Inc., an Indiana Corporation founded in 1999 provides in language (Chinese) real time financial market(s) information through various subscription based products (free and paid) delivered via its websites (www.chinesefn.com and www.chineseinvestors.com) to Chinese persons globally. The Company also provides contract client support & sales services, consulting services for private companies (US and global) considering public options in the US, advertising and PR/IR services, and other related financial service and education based products. The Company recently went public via a Form 10-12G filing process and can be found on the OTCBB under the symbol 'CIIX'.



CONTACT: Melissa Diaz South Street Media, Inc. Phone: (917) 937-8968 Email: info@southstreetmedia.com