Spectranetics to Hold 2012 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on February 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spectranetics Corporation SPNC today announced that the Company will release 2012 fourth quarter and year-end financial results prior to market open on Thursday, February 21, 2013. Company management will host an investment-community conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 21 to discuss those results and to answer questions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 561-2747 for domestic callers, or (973) 409-9689 for international callers, or from the webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's Web site at: www.spectranetics.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's Web site for 14 days following the completion of the call.

About Spectranetics

Spectranetics develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company's products are sold in more than 40 countries and are used to treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs as well as the removal of pacemaker and defibrillator leads.

The Company's Vascular Intervention (VI) products include a range of peripheral and cardiac laser catheters for ablation of occluded arteries above and below the knee and within coronary arteries. The Company also markets aspiration and thrombectomy catheters for the removal of thrombus and support catheters to facilitate crossing of coronary and peripheral arterial blockages.

The Lead Management (LM) product line includes excimer laser sheaths and cardiac lead management accessories for the removal of pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

For more information, visit www.spectranetics.com.

CONTACT: COMPANY CONTACTS: Spectranetics Corporation Guy Childs, Chief Financial Officer (719) 633-8333 INVESTOR CONTACTS: Westwicke Partners, LLC Lynn Pieper (415) 202-5678 lynn.pieper@westwicke.com