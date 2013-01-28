Gilat's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Earnings Announcement Schedule

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT, a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results on Wednesday, February 13, 2013.

Webcast

Following the announcement, Erez Antebi, Chief Executive Officer, and Yaniv Reinhold, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Gilat's fourth quarter and full year 2012 results and participate in a question and answer session:

Date: Wednesday, February 13, 2013 Start: 14:30 GMT / 09:30 EST / 16:30 IST Dial-in: US: (888) 668-9141 International: (972) 3-918-0609

A recording of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website and will be archived for a period of 30 days.

Webcast Replay Start: February 13, 2013 at 17:00 GMT / 12:00 EST / 19:00 IST End: February 15, 2013 at 17:00 GMT / 12:00 EST / 19:00 IST Dial-in: US: (888) 295-2634 International: (972) 3-925-5900

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd GILT GILT is a leading provider of products and services for satellite-based broadband communications. Gilat develops and markets a wide range of high-performance satellite ground segment equipment and VSATs, with an increasing focus on the consumer and Ka-band market. In addition, Gilat enables mobile SOTM (Satellite-on-the-Move) solutions providing low-profile antennas, next generation solid-state power amplifiers and modems. Gilat also provides managed network and satellite-based services for rural telephony and Internet access via its subsidiaries in the United States, Peru and Colombia.

With over 25 years of experience, and over a million products shipped to more than 85 countries, Gilat has provided enterprises, service providers and operators with efficient and reliable satellite-based connectivity solutions, including cellular backhaul, banking, retail, e-government and rural communication networks. Gilat also enables leading defense, public security and news organizations to implement advanced, on-the-move tactical communications on board their land, air and sea fleets using Gilat's high-performance SOTM solutions. For more information, please visit us at www.gilat.com

CONTACT: David Leichner Gilat Satellite Networks +1 516 478 9697 davidle@gilat.com