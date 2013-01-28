MEDL Mobile Announces Increased KPIs for 2012

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDL Mobile, Inc. MEDL – a pioneer in the creation, development, marketing and monetization of mobile apps – announced today Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") for 2012 – which show accelerated growth of the company's user base from 2011.

Total Installations of the MEDL API (MEDL Brain/Analytics/Advertising Platform) increased to 5,052,179 for 2012 from 760,746 in 2011 – an increase of 564%.



Total User Sessions of apps in MEDL's library increased to 28,162,433 for 2012 from 3,700,110 for 2011 – an increase of 661%.



Monthly Active Users of apps in MEDL's library increased to an average of 754,286 in 2012 from an average of 78,432 in 2011 – an increase of 861%.



Daily Active Users of apps in MEDL's library increased to an average of 45,194 in 2012 from an average of 5,588 in 2011 – an increase of 708%.

"2012 was a big year for MEDL as our library of applications began to reach critical mass of users," said Andrew Maltin, MEDL Mobile Co-Founder and CEO. "Now that we've got a more substantial user base, we believe MEDL is in a better position to monetize via app recommendations and mobile advertising."

About MEDL Mobile

The Company develops, acquires and publishes a growing library of mobile applications which perform specific functions for the user on the Apple and Android platforms. The Company licenses its technology and performs custom development for key clients such as Monster.com, New York Times Company, Teleflora, Telefonica and Medtronic, allowing the company to grow the overall library of technology greatly extending the potential reach of the Mobile Brain. The Company enters into partnerships to mobilize and monetize IP with such notable names as Encyclopedia Britannica, MTV's Pauly D, Cheech & Chong, Rampage Jackson and Marlee Matlin. The Company is establishing a business model in which it expects to generate multiple revenue streams, including development fees, download and in-app purchases, advertising, sponsorship and licensing of technology. User analytics are collected by the Company's growing Mobile Brain which processes user data in order to create better distribution and monetization of mobile applications. The Company's Software Development Kit (SDK) consists of a growing suite of tools which have been designed to help developers to better market and monetize their mobile applications. For more information about MEDL Mobile, please visit www.medlmobile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about MEDL Mobile's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of the Company may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to integrate Inedible Software apps and platform into MEDL's product offering, the ability to procure, properly price, retain and successfully complete projects, and changes in products and competition. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Readers should review carefully reports or documents the Company files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information about MEDL Mobile, please visit http://www.medlmobile.com.

