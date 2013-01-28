ANSYS to Release Fourth Quarter and 2012 Earnings on February 28, 2013

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. ANSS announced today that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and 2012 earnings on Thursday, February 28, 2013. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by James E. Cashman III, president and chief executive officer, and Maria T. Shields, chief financial officer, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and 2012 results and future outlook.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

What: ANSYS Fourth Quarter and 2012 Earnings Conference Call

When: 2/28/2013 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

http://services.choruscall.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10024047&linkSecurityString=1dfaa0a583

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at http://investors.ansys.com and clicking on the Audio Webcasts link. Click the event under Upcoming Events.

For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (877) 270-2148 (US ) or (412) 902-6510 (CAN and INT'L). Ask the operator to join you into the ANSYS Conference Call.

The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at http://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (CAN and INT'L). Passcode: 10024047

