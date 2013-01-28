DSP Group Introduces DECT Ultra Low Energy DHX91 Chipset

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. DSPG, a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today the release of its cutting-edge DHX91 DECT Ultra Low Energy (ULE) chipset, addressing the demanding requirements of Smart Home and Smart Energy devices.

The new DHX91 chipset is a flexible, high-performance and highly-integrated system on a chip (SoC), enabling Ultra Low Energy (ULE) DECT wireless communication for Smart Home and Smart Energy applications such as home automation, security, monitoring, metering, healthcare and others. Combining unique DECT ULE features with a high level of integration and optimized connectivity to various types of sensors, the DHX91 is the most cost-optimized solution for Home Area Network (HAN) devices.

The DHX91 chipset includes rich set of technologies, such as a cutting-edge Ultra Low Energy block, a digital baseband controller based on advanced ARM9™ core, a state-of-the-art RF transceiver, power amplifiers, various peripherals, and enhanced hardware accelerators for voice and video applications. The DHX91 is offered in various cost/performance optimized configurations.

The DHX91's small footprint and high integration allows for highly compact designs. The DSP Group's DECT ULE module, demonstrated at CES 2013 in Las Vegas, meets the demands of HAN devices such as door magnets, healthcare pendants, smoke and motion detectors, AC outlets, and more. DSP Group provides full hardware and software reference designs for the DHX91 in order to minimize time to market and reduce cost and risk for home automation device manufacturers.

"The DHX91 enables best-in-class DECT ULE products that fully leverage the merits of DECT technology - such as licensed, interference-free frequency bands, long range, RF robustness, wall penetration, voice and video support - while reducing power consumption to sub 1uA in hibernation mode," said Jan Abelev, Corporate Vice President of Product Management at DSP Group. "Combining the many commercial values of mass-deployed DECT technology with low system and installation cost, DECT ULE is a natural choice for operators, service providers and the DIY market. With the introduction of DHX91, manufacturers have a new advanced tool for delivering DECT ULE devices," he concluded.

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. DSPG is a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and reference designs, DSP Group enables OEMs/ODMs, consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to cost-effectively develop new revenue-generating products with fast time to market. At the forefront of semiconductor innovation and operational excellence for over two decades, DSP Group provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT/CAT-iq, DECT ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear™, video and VoIP technologies. DSP Group enables converged voice, audio, video and data connectivity across diverse mobile, consumer and enterprise products – from mobile devices, connected multimedia screens, and home automation & security to cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. Leveraging industry-leading experience and expertise, DSP Group partners with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of converged communications at home, office and on the go. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.

The DSP Group, Inc. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=6171

CONTACT: Orly Garini-Dil DSP Group, Inc. Tel: +1-408-240-6822 orly.garini@dspg.com www.dspg.com