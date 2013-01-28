Healthyroads(R) Program Offers Five Tips for Staying Healthy During Your Super Bowl Party

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's big game day is just around the corner and whether your favorite team is playing or you just want to watch the commercials, there's bound to be an endless supply of chips, dips, wings and beer that will make you want to throw in the towel on your diet. But, don't give up just yet! Healthyroads is offering five tips to help you stay healthy during your Super Bowl party.

Have an Active Morning: Wake up early on the big game day and go for a run or try the stair machine at the gym. Get in a weight training workout, too, and you'll be all pumped up and feeling healthy for the big game. Doing something healthy early in your day can help you feel you are in better control to monitor your health habits the rest of the day. Bring a Healthy Side Dish: You can't control what your friends bring to the party, but you can save calories by bringing your own healthy side dish. Try a vegetable-based party dish, such as avocado-corn salsa, oven-baked zucchini and carrot strips, or a raw veggie platter as a healthier alternative. Pick a Healthier Drink Option: There's no doubt there will be alcoholic beverages at most Super Bowl parties, and you may be tempted to have "a cold one." Choose a healthier drink option like sparkling water with a slice of lime or lemon. Avoiding alcohol will help you control your desire to snack. If you want to have an alcoholic drink, consider choosing a wine spritzer that is half wine and half sparkling water so you can avoid those extra calories. Pick the Healthier Snack Food: Let's be honest, if you're craving chips, you're going to eat chips. Why not try air-popped or baked chips, or go for the kale chips as a healthier option? Add a Fun and Competitive Game Challenge: Every time the opposite team scores a touchdown, do 20 push-ups. This will get the competition riled up, and makes for a healthy way to get the score settled!

Although the big game day is focused on cheering and eating, it's important to keep your health goals in mind. Follow these tips to make sure your food choices on Super Bowl day don't turn into penalties you'll have to pay for tomorrow!

