Identive Expands Tagtrail(TM) NFC Mobile Services Platform With Enhanced Feature Set

SANTA ANA, Calif. and ISMANING, Germany, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identive Group, Inc. INVE INV, a provider of solutions and services for the identification, security and RFID industries, today announced enhancements to its Tagtrail™ NFC mobile services platform that make it easier than ever to launch NFC tag campaigns and create more targeted engagements. The cloud-based Tagtrail platform allows advertisers, retailers and organizations of all types and sizes to deliver dynamic, personalized content and services to users' mobile devices via NFC and QR codes.

New features for Tagtrail include:

Extension of Tagtrail's Dynamic Action Bundle rules engine, which determines what information users receive when they tap their phones to a Tagtrail tag. The Dynamic Action Bundle has been enhanced to enable an unlimited number of actions to be assigned to each tag within a campaign, and to allow multiple criteria to determine which content is delivered to each user. For example, a tag in a shopping mall could deliver a store's website URL, information about daily specials or a merchandise coupon, depending upon factors such as who is tapping the tag, time of day, what kind of phone is being used, whether the user is already recognized by Tagtrail, or other rules the campaign owner wishes to incorporate.

A simplified, click and drag process for ordering NFC tags for Tagtrail campaigns. A standard tag can be selected from our extensive menu of options, or artwork can be uploaded and the customized tags ordered online in a few easy steps.

User interface improvements that further streamline the process of designing, launching, evaluating and improving Tagtrail campaigns.

David Holmes, vice president Mobility & NFC Solutions for Identive stated, "In the two months since we launched Tagtrail, our user community has been active in sharing their experiences and offering feedback on the service. This has been useful and has helped guide our priorities as we have continued to build out the platform and enhance its core functionality. Our focus is on enabling campaign owners to provide dynamic, personalized content to users to drive positive engagements with their services or brands."

Identive's patent-pending Tagtrail platform is offered as a complete solution that includes cloud-based content delivery and analytics services, NFC or QR code tags and a mobile user app. The mobile app allows users to go back and review the personalized content received from their taps so they can re-live and share the experience later. Tagtrail's online community forum lets current and potential users ask questions, get support and share feedback with each other and with Identive to enhance their mobile NFC experience and help drive future Tagtrail improvements.

For more information, visit Identive's Tagtrail website at www.tagtrail.com.

About Identive

Identive Group, Inc. INVE INV is focused on building the world's signature company in Secure ID. The company's products, software, systems and services address the markets for identity management, physical and logical access control, cashless payment, NFC solutions and a host of RFID-enabled applications for customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education and healthcare sectors. Identive's mission is to build a lasting business of scale and technology based on a combination of strong technology-driven organic growth and disciplined acquisitive expansion. The company delivers up-to-date information on its activity as well as industry trends through its industry-leading social media initiatives and educational resource, AskIdentive.com. For additional information, please visit www.identive-group.com or follow on Twitter at @IdentiveGroup.

