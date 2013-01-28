DSP Chipset Powers Huawei Home Gateway and Swissvoice Handset for Turkcell SuperOnLine

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. DSPG, a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications at home, announced today that its cordless chipset solutions are powering a CAT-iq 2.0 ready global solution offered by Turkcell SuperOnLine in Turkey. The Huawei HG253 Fiber home gateway combined with Swissvoice IH250 handsets are enabling Turkcell SuperOnLine subscribers to enjoy HD-voice quality and value-added multi-line, multi-handset services.

Already in use by Turkcell SuperOnLine Fiber subscribers, the voice over IP service is powered by DSP Group's XceedR™ family of market-leading chipset solutions. The Huawei HG253 home fiber gateway leverages DSP Group's digital cordless chipset reference design, which enables development of a low-cost, small form-factor module. This module can be seamlessly integrated into various broadband residential gateways, including integrated access devices (IADs), cable embedded multimedia terminal adapters (EMTAs), and IP office PBXs. Based on a single-chip architecture, DSP Group's reference design reduces development risk, minimizes R&D costs, and lowers time to market, while guaranteeing the latest DECT CAT-iq technology support.

"We are seeing increasing interest and demand for integrating digital cordless telephony into home gateways as integrated access devices. The release of the HG253 has advanced VOIP voice quality to residential subscribers with HD-voice through DECT technology," said Mr. Zhi Hao, VP of Home Device Products Line at Huawei. "By working with DSP Group, we're able to deliver the best of wireless and cordless technology to operators, who are now moving to provide integrated broadband data and telephony services through the IP network," he continued.

"We are pleased to provide our IH250 handset to Turkcell SuperOnLine and are confident that users will benefit from cutting-edge cordless telephony functionality and outstanding audio quality," said Sebastien De La Bastie, Managing Director at Swissvoice. "Our close collaboration with DSP Group is key to maintaining our leadership in the CAT-iq phone space," he concluded.

"Huawei HG253 is the first cordless telephony integrated home gateway launched by Turkcell SuperOnLine in Turkey. As VoIP telephony gains popularity, we are delighted to enhance quality of service to our broadband subscribers with a cordless telephony-integrated home gateway and fully-featured CAT-iq 2.0 handsets," said Nevra Duygu Duru, Assistant General Manager from Turkcell SuperOnLine. "The HG253 home gateway and IH250 handset, both benefiting from DSP Group's technology, together provide an enhanced voice telephony experience – setting a new standard for integrated communication at home," she noted.

"We are delighted that Turkcell SuperOnLine adopted and launched the Huawei's HG253 Home gateway and Swissvoice's IH250 handset, both incorporating our XceedR chipset and CAT-iq technology," said Alex Sin, Corporate VP of Sales at DSP Group. "Huawei and Swissvoice are long–term partners of DSP Group, and we've worked closely together to deliver best in class HD-voice and support CAT-iq 2.0 interoperability for home gateways and handsets. Turkcell SuperOnLine's launch of these two high quality products is another indicative of our leadership in the DECT CAT-iq market for both home gateways and cordless handsets," he said.

