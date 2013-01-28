Freeze Tag Retains Financial Profiles as Investor Relations Counsel

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag, Inc., FRZT, a developer of family-friendly games and entertainment for tablets, smartphones, PCs and Macs, today announced that it has engaged Financial Profiles, Inc. to provide investor relations counsel and support.

Commenting on this new partnership, Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, Inc., said, "Freeze Tag is achieving significant success in the family-friendly games market. We are now focused on executing our strategy to enhance our brand equity and extend market share. We look forward to partnering with Financial Profiles to more effectively communicate with our existing base of loyal investors and to build awareness of Freeze Tag among potential new investors."

"Freeze Tag is well-positioned to capitalize on ongoing growth in this sector given the increasing demand and popularity of family-friendly digital games and Freeze Tag's ability to develop games across all devices and platforms," said Moira Conlon, President of Financial Profiles, Inc. "We look forward to working with Freeze Tag to communicate the Company's strategy, achievements and investment thesis to the investment community."

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Headquartered in Tustin, California, Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leader in the development of casual family games for mobile, tablet, and PC and Mac platforms, including the number one hit series, Victorian Mysteries® and Unsolved Mystery Club®, and digital entertainment, such as Etch A Sketch® (for iPhone and iPad) and Grim ReaperTM (for iPad), which have achieved millions of downloads across all devices and platforms. Freeze Tag stock is publicly traded on the OTCQB exchange under the symbol, "FRZT." For more information, visit the Freeze Tag website at www.freezetag.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Freeze Tag, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Freeze Tag, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

