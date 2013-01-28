Photo Release -- Mexus Gold US News Update

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US MXSG is a company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and production of mining properties and conducts salvage operations for the recovery of precious metals.

Mexus Trinidad JV is pleased to announce that the JV has produced gold/silver for the second time in January 2013. President Paul Thompson states that this production is in line with the JV's projected income and plans of expansion for its future operations.

Mexus added to its management team Chris Cherrywell as Chief Geologist. Mr. Cherrywell, with his experience and leadership, will be overseeing the planned development of the Julio open pit heap leaching operations. His Bio is being placed on the Website. John Steitz has joined the management team and has already begun contributing to the operations and streamlining procedures and fiscal policies. Mr. Cherrywell and Julio Baltazar working together in Caborca have contracted with M. En C. Carlos Merino's company (Consultoria Ambiental Integral) of Hermosillo, Sonora State Mexico to finish the permitting of the Julio-Santa Elena open pit project estimated to be completed in 90 days.

Mexus has received from M En C. Cesar Lemas, his "Electromagnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey at the Julio-Santa Elena Project Report" of the survey at the Julio-Santa Elena Project. The survey was conducted on previously un-tested areas of the Julio-Santa Elena Project with conclusions and recommendations provided in the report.

Exploration is continuing on the Julio-Santa Elena Project with additional surface mapping and sampling. The compilation of the geological data is being expanded with new percussion drilling on the targets developed by geology and the geophysics. Continued investigations are also looking at the diamond drilling core on site.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US MXSG is a company engaged in the mining industry for the purpose of producing precious metals, including gold, silver and copper, from its projects located in the state of Sonora, Mexico and in the states of Nevada and Alaska. Mexus Gold US is dedicated to protecting the environment, providing employment and education opportunities for the communities where they operate. For further information or to see the full report, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

