Kraig Biocraft Laboratories' Recombinant Spider Silk Product Development Receives Coverage From Prestigious Textile Trade Publication WTiN

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. KBLB (the "Company" or "Kraig") announced today that World Textile Information Network ("WTiN") recently published an article, entitled "Commercializing the science of spider silk", featuring the Company and its genetically engineered spider silk technologies.

As the WTiN article states, "Kraig Biocraft Laboratories has experienced growing success developing its recombinant spider silk in the last two years." The article describes Kraig's product development and includes the first published photos of the Company's new composite spider silk fiber, "Big Red." The new genetically engineered spider silk fiber takes its name from the fact that it glows bright red under UV illumination. Additional photos of what the Company hopes to be a breakthrough material will be posted on Kraig's website.

The WTiN article is available at the following link: http://ei.wtin.com/article/fQowSDlzdX2/2013/01/24/commercialising_the_science_of_spider_silk/.

World Textile Information Network, established more than 100 years ago and based in the UK, is the world's leading textile news and information provider, with unrivalled textile expertise. "WTiN Intelligence" is part of the WTiN, whose magazines include- Textile Month International, Knitting International, Future Materials, Nonwovens Report International, Digital Textile, Twist and International Dyer, as well as newspapers at many of the world's leading textile exhibitions.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com) is a fully reporting biotechnology company that has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

