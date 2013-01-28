2012 W2 Mate, the W-2 1099 Processing Tool, Simplifies Form 1099-S Reporting in 2013

The 1099-S printing and electronic filing software from W2Mate.com arrives as the professional 1099 Real Estate preparation tool essential to every real estate broker, real estate lawyer and tax professional in the 2012 / 2013 tax season.

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Business Solutions (www.W2Mate.com), provider of 1099 payroll software to businesses across the United States, invites settlement agents, real estate lawyers and CPAs to try the 2012 1099-S processing module available in its W2 Mate software. The new release simplifies the task of filling out, creating, printing, emailing and e-Filing IRS 1099-S forms.

A free 1099-S processing software demo can be downloaded by visiting http://www.W2Mate.com.

New changes and updates to forms 1099 were introduced by the IRS for 2012. New boxes have been added, some boxes have been removed and others have been renumbered, modified or moved. All these and other 1099 compliance changes are supported by W2 Mate software for the 2012 / 2013 tax season.

The 1099-S software for 2012 offers huge savings in time and money for business filers and accountants by allowing them to print an unlimited number of 1099-S forms (transferor or recipient copies) on regular white paper. The software can also generate an unlimited number of 1099-S E-filing submissions to the IRS FIRE System for one low fee.

In a statement Nancy Walters, W2 Mate product manager at Real Business Solutions said, "If your 1099-S information resides inside Sage 50, Sage Peachtree, Intuit QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage DacEasy or Excel and you are looking for 1099 software to prepare your forms then W2 Mate is definitely for you. W2 Mate has a unique mechanism for importing data from different accounting and tax software to allow users print a wide range of w2 and 1099 forms."

Settlement agents (Real Estate Brokers, Real Estate Agents, Escrow Companies and Banks) are required by law to obtain the necessary information to complete and file Form 1099-S prior to the close of escrow. The IRS can charge the transferor (seller) penalties for non-compliance. W2 Mate software takes the complexity out of 1099-S compliance and makes 1099-S processing easy and affordable.

W2 Mate can also generate 1099 real estate electronic filing submissions ready to upload to the IRS FIRE System. The 1099 electronic reporting module that ships with W2 Mate provides the capabilities for E-Filing the following forms with the federal government: W2, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-K, W-3, 1096, 1099-S, 1098-T, 1098, 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-PATR and 1099-OID. Several states have implemented 1099 and W2 electronic filing regulations, using the IRS reporting requirements as a basis. W2 Mate users who file 1099s for recipients who live or work in the states that comply with IRS publication 1220 can file their state information using W2 Mate.

W2 Mate Software Highlights:

Prepares unlimited number of 2012 W2 and 1099 forms for multiple employers and payers.

Prints 2012 1099 recipient copies on regular white paper.

2012 W2 EFile support (Complies with SSA EFW2 format Specifications for Filing Forms W-2 Electronically). 2012 1099 EFile support (Complies with IRS Publication 1220- Specifications for Filing Form 1099 Electronically)

Generates ready-to-email 2012 W-2 forms and 1099 forms. Which eliminates the need to print and email W2s and 1099s.

Government -approved to print W-2 and W3 tax forms on regular paper including federal copies.

1099 Data import from Sage 50, Sage Peachtree, MS Dynamics, Great Plains, Intuit QuickBooks, Sage DacEasy, Excel and CSV.

Efficient and intuitive manual W2 / 1099 data entry.

Supports 1099MISC, 1099K, 1099INT, 1099DIV, 1099R, W2, W3, 1096, 1099S, 1098T, 1098, 1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099PATR, 1099OID.

Automatically calculates Social Security and Medicare taxes. For paper filers 1096 and W3 are automatically generated.

Supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows 2000 or Windows 98.

Roll-over of payer and recipient information from year to year.

Password protection and data validation.

Generates printing labels, form totals and recipient lists.

Prompt, courteous and reliable U.S.-based support through phone, chat or e-mail.

Network ready with affordable pricing for multiple seats.

Exports W2s and 1099s to excel.

1099 software that work with QuickBooks.

TIN matching and verification including reports for missing TINs and TIN matching errors.

Supports truncating social security numbers on returns.

Completes employer electronic W-2 forms.

Helps filers comply with state 1099 filing requirements.

Helps filers meet 1096 and W3 due dates for 2012.

Media Contact: Nancy Walters

Company: Real Business Solutions

E-mail: info@realtaxtools.com

Phone: 1-800-507-1992

Web Address: http://www.realtaxtools.com/

