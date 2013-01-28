CTC Media Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

MOSCOW, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTC Media, Inc. ("CTC Media" or the "Company") CTCM, Russia's leading independent media company, has announced the appointment of Elmira Makhmutova as Chief Marketing Officer. She was previously Marketing Director of the Peretz channel. Maksim Pobedin, former Deputy Marketing Director of Peretz, will take Elmira's previous position.

Elmira has been with СЕС Media for 5 years. In her new position, she will be responsible for further development of strategic marketing, ATL, BTL, online marketing, regional marketing, as well as marketing communications in the CIS and the other countries in which CTC-International operates.

Boris Podolsky, CTC Media's CEO, commented: "During her time with the Company, Elmira has proven to be a professional of the highest caliber. She managed on-air marketing at CTC Media and was in charge of DTV promotion. The channel was later rebranded to Peretz under her supervision and received high praise in professional circles, including winning a number of prestigious awards at the Promax UK competition, as well as being included in the Russian edition of Forbes as one of the best Russian new brands. I am sure that she will get to grips with all the challenges ahead. On behalf of the whole Company, I would like to congratulate Elmira on her new position."

Elmira Makhmutova commented: "I would like to thank the CTC Media management for their faith in me. It is a huge responsibility and there is a lot of work ahead, but I am confident that the experience I have acquired working in various position over the years will help me drive the Company forward."

Note to editors:

Elmira Makhmutova joined CTC Media in 1998 as CTC Marketing Director. She later served as CTC Media Strategic On-air Marketing Director and DTV On-air Promotion Department Director, and was heading the Peretz marketing department since 2011.

Before joining CTC Media, Ms Makhmutova was Promotion Director at NTV from 2004 to 2007. She was also a producer of morning broadcasting at Channel One in 2003-2004. From 1999 to 2003, she studied and worked in the USA in various marketing, advertising and PR companies. From 1997 to 1999, she worked at NTV as correspondent and later as announcement editor.

Elmira Makhmutova has been awarded a number of prestigious TV prizes, including: a "TEFI-2010" award in the "Best TV promotion" category, as well as three gold, two silver and two bronze awards at the Promax&BDA international television promotion and design competition in 2007, 2011, and 2012.

She graduated with a distinction from the Department of Journalism at Lomonosov Moscow State University in 1995, and acquired her PhD in Foreign Media and Journalism in 1997, also achieving a distinction. She also studied at Belmont University (USA) from 1993-1994, majoring in Broadcasting.

About CTC Media, Inc.

CTC Media is a leading independent media company in Russia, with operations throughout Russia and in a number of other CIS markets. It operates three free-to-air television networks in Russia – CTC, Domashny and Peretz – as well as Channel 31 in Kazakhstan and a TV company in Moldova, with a combined potential audience of over 150 million people. The international pay-TV version of the CTC channel is available in North America, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South East Asia. CTC Media also has its own TV content production capabilities through its Story First Production subsidiary. The Company's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CTCM". For more information on CTC Media, please visit www.ctcmedia.ru.

The CTC Media, Inc. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=9587

CONTACT: Ekaterina Ostrova Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Tel: + 7 495 783 3650 ir@ctcmedia.ru Irina Klimova Senior Manager, Investor Relations +7 495 981 0740 ir@ctcmedia.ru Viktoriya Bakaeva Head of Media Relations, Press Secretary +7 495 785 6347, ext. 1210 pr@ctcmedia.ru