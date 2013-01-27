Bit-isle Announces Hiroshima Mega Solar to Begin Operation

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit-isle Inc. (JASDAQ code:3811) would like to announce that section 1 of the Mega Solar Project ("Hiroshima Mega Solar") which is being constructed in Takehara City, Hiroshima has been completed, and will begin operations on February 1, 2013.

Construction of section 2 will start on February 1, 2013, with a view to commencing operations in June 2013.

Since the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, the electric power industry in Japan has undergone drastic changes, including rising electricity prices, fear of nationwide electric power shortages, and exploring ways of generating electricity. With ever-increasing demand for electricity, the problem of electric power supply has become the greatest challenge facing the Company as an internet data center operator.

In this context, since December 2011 the Company conducted investigations in conjunction with Hiroshima Prefecture and Takehara City toward the realization of the Mega Solar Project.

In June 2012, in response to "The Act on Special Measures Concerning the Procurement of Renewable Electric Energy by Operators of Electric Utilities" to be implemented from July 2012, the Company decided to construct Mega Solar at Takehara Industrial and Distribution Park in Takehara City, Hiroshima, which enjoys good sunlight and other favourable conditions to develop Mega Solar.

In August 2012, the Company commenced construction of the Mega Solar Project, setting up the Energy Business Promotion Office, a new organization that will work to fulfill the Company's corporation social responsibility (CSR) through the use clean energy, with a view to establishing a self-sufficient system of inexpensive electric power as a means to combat rising electricity prices.

