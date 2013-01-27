Aerojet's DACS Powers Successful Enhanced EKV in Non-Intercept Flight Test

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet, a GenCorp GY company, announced that its Divert and Attitude Control Subsystem (DACS) on the modified Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) performed its mission-critical role in a planned non-intercept flight test of Boeing's Ground-based Midcourse Defense(GMD) program. The EKV DACS provided the critical trajectory adjustments to satisfy the mission objectives.

During the flight test, the DACS performed as expected. In this non-intercept flight test, the EKV DACS successfully conducted a planned sequence of stressing maneuvers designed to test the design of the next generation EKV.

"This rigorous test was an important step in proving the capability of the GMD interceptor," said Michael Bright, Aerojet's vice president of Missile Defense and Strategic Systems. "The test demonstrated the ability of the DACS on the modified EKV to meet all mission requirements."

"Aerojet has supported the Missile Defense Agency in performing critical design enhancements and conducting extensive ground testing in support of this mission," said Bright. "This test demonstrated the compatibility of the DACS with the rest of the modified EKV and moves us toward the next intercept test."

